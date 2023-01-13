Stocks in news: Infosys, Nykaa, PVR, Wipro and more

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended with losses in choppy trade on Thursday. Unabated foreign fund outflows also hit the investor sentiment. Sensex fell 147.47 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 59,958.03. During the day, the 30-stock index declined 473.18 points or 0.78 per cent to 59,632.32. Nifty fell 37.50 points or 0.21 per cent to 17,858.20.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Cyient: The company on Thursday reported a 37% rise in quarterly revenue on the back of a slew of acquisitions that helped counter a weak demand in an uncertain economic environment. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1,618 crore, compared with Rs 1,183 crore a year ago.

Infosys: The IT major reported a 13.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 6,586 crore for the December quarter compared with Rs 5,809 crore in the same quarter last year. The IT major said its deal wins were strongest in eight quarters, as it revised upward its FY23 revenue guidance to 16-16.5 per cent in constant currency terms (CC).

Also read: Infosys Q3 results: Profit rises 13.4% to Rs 6,586 crore; FY23 revenue guidance revised upward

HCL Technologies: The firm reported a 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 4,096 crore for the December quarter compared with Rs 3,442 crore in the same quarter last year.

Wipro: The software major will release its Q3 earnings on Friday. It is likely to report a double-digit revenue growth year-on-year (YoY) for the December quarter.

L&T Technology Services: The company has inked an agreement with parent Larsen & Toubro to buy its Smart World & Communication business for Rs 800 crore. The acquisition is expected to be completed in three months.

One97 Communications: China’s Alibaba Group has offloaded 2.95% stake in Paytm parent One97 Communications through the open market for Rs 1,031 crore. It sold 1,92,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 536.95 a share, bulk deals data showed.

Also Read: Patym, PNB Housing, Care Ratings: What should be your trading strategy?

PVR, INOX: Multiplex operators PVR and INOX on Thursday received approval from the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) approval their merger.

Vishnu Chemicals: The multibagger diversified chemicals firm will split its stock in the ratio of 1:5. The company is into supplying global companies across steel, glass, pharmaceutical, pigments and dyes, leather and allied industries.

Heritage Foods: The company’s board will meet to consider fundraising plans. The company primarily has two business divisions-- Dairy and Renewable Energy. The annual turnover of Heritage Foods stood at Rs 2,643 crore in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar).

Choice International: The company will also release its results on Friday. In the September quarter, the company’s net sales were at Rs 74.07 crore, 21% higher on a year-on-year basis.

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel: The company’s board will meet to discuss and approve December quarter earnings.

Nykaa: 1.4 crore shares of parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures changed hands in a block deal on Thursday. The shares of the Nykaa parent company were sold by an undisclosed player at Rs 148.90 apiece to raise $26 million via a block deal, said reports.

Allcargo Logistics: Allcargo Logistics, the largest integrated player in the private sector, has picked up a 75 per cent stake in the European rival Fair Trade for 12 million euros, valuing the German company at 16 million euros.

Anand Rathi Wealth: The leading non-bank wealth solutions firm Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd reported a 35 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 43.2 crore for the three months ended December 2022. In comparison, the company posted a PAT of Rs 32 crore in the year-ago period.