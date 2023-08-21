Stocks in news: Jio Financial, Titan, SJS Enterprises, Ashok Leyland, ONGC Videsh and more

The domestic equity market was trading higher on Monday. Sensex rose 65 points to 65,013 and Nifty was up 15 pts to 19,324.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

SJS Enterprises

Marquee investor Ashish Kacholia has offloaded part of his stake in aesthetic solutions provider SJS Enterprises for Rs 11.6 crore via the open market.

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services, which recently demerged from its parent Reliance Industries, will make its debut on stock exchanges on August 21.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank's chairman Prakash Apte said the attrition challenge for the bank is concentrated at the junior management level.

PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Finance said through its focussed and multi-pronged resolution strategy, it has successfully resolved and fully recovered a large corporate non-performing account of Rs 784 crore.

Titan Company

Titan will acquire an additional 27.18% of equity shares in its subsidiary CaratLane Trading for Rs 4621 crore. The firm has signed a share purchase agreement with the founder of CaratLane and his family members representing 27.18 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital (on a fully diluted basis) of CaratLane for a total consideration of Rs 4,621 crore.

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland will issue Rs 870 crore corporate guarantee to cover lender facilities of two subsidiaries Optare Plc and Switch Mobility UK. UK Ashok Leyland cleared the promoters, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in this transaction which is conducted only for the purpose of covering the lenders/banking facilities.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced proactive inspection of select XUV products.

ONGC Videsh

ONGC Videsh has won a three-year extension from Vietnam to explore 'Block 128' in the South China Sea.

KEC International

Shares of RPG Group firm KEC International Ltd are in focus today after the firm said it received new orders worth Rs 1,007 crore across its various businesses.

Concord Biotech

Shares of recently listed Concord Biotech are in focus today after Norges Bank bought nearly nine lakh shares or 0.9% stake in the firm in bulk deals. Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. The deal was carried out on account of the government pension fund global.

