Stocks in news: KFin Technologies, SBI, Tata Power, JSW Energy and more

Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed on a flat note on Wednesday, in line with weak global cues. Sensex fell 17 points to end at 60,910 and Nifty lost 10 points to close at 18,122. Bharti Airtel (1.39%), Tata Steel (1.08%), Bajaj Finserv (0.86%), Ultratech Cement (0.83%), Axis Bank (0.81%) and Tata Motors (0.70%) were the top Sensex losers.

KFin Technologies: Shares of the company will make their debut on the bourses on Thursday. The IPO was priced in the range of Rs 347-366 apiece.

State Bank of India: The country's largest lender, said it would consider approval for raising funds through the issue of infrastructure bonds worth up to Rs 100 billion ($1.21 billion) during fiscal year 2023.

Bank of India: The bank has further infused Rs 1.13 crore in PSB Alliance Private Limited. This takes its total stake in PSB Alliance to 8.33% from 7.14%. PSB Alliance is a company formed by all the public sector banks to offer both financial and non-financial banking services at customers' doorstep.

Tata Power: The company's arm Tata Power Renewable Energy has won a contract from Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited for setting up a 255 MW hybrid wind and solar power project in Karnataka.

Sheela Foam: The maker of popular mattress brand Sleepwell, is in talks with rival Kurlon to buy its business, according to reports.

Gujarat Gas: CRISIL Ratings has upgraded the long-term credit rating to 'AAA' from 'AA+' as it expects the company's credit risk profile to improve.

Tata Steel: The company will buy stake in Tata Steel Advanced Materials by subscribing to shares on a preferential basis for Rs 14.8 crore.

JSW Energy: The company has completed acquisition of 700 MW Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) for Rs 1,047.60 crore through insolvency proceedings.

Advani Hotels and Resorts: The firm's shares will trade ex-dividend with respect to its interim dividend of Rs 2 per share. A day before the ex-dividend date, shares of the hotel company traded lower at Rs 86.5 per share.

Amarnath Securities: The company's board will meet to consider and approve financial results of the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022.

