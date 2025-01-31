Stocks in news today: L&T, JSW Steel, Wipro, Bank of Baroda, Biocon, Kalyan & PB Fintech

Indian benchmark indices settled with decent gains on Thursday amid positive global cues and optimism ahead of the upcoming union budget. Broader markets faced the wrath of bears. BSE Sensex gained 226.85 points, or 0.30 per cent, to end at 76,759.81. NSE's Nifty50 surged 86.40 points, or 0.37 per cent, to settle at 23,249.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, January 31, 2025:

Related Articles



Q3 results today: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Nestle India, Vedanta, Punjab National Bank, UPL, Marico, IndusInd Bank, Vishal Mega Mart, IRB Infrastructure Developers, LIC Housing Finance, Aster DM Healthcare, Poonawala Fincorp and Inox Wind are among the companies that will announce their results for December 2024 quarter later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of JBM Auto, Kiduja India, Senco Gold and Mohite Industries shall trade ex-split, while shares of Indraprastha Gas shall trade ex-bonus today. Shares of Automobile Corporation of Goa, Coal India, Emerald Finance, NTPC, Indian Energy Exchange, Gothi Plascon (India), RITES, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Route Mobile, Persistent Systems, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Wealth First Portfolio Managers shall trade ex-dividend today.



Larsen & Toubro: The capital goods major reported a 14 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 3,358.8 crore in the December 2024 quarter, while revenue increased 17.3 per cent YoY to Rs 64,667.8 crore. Order inflow for the quarter grew 52.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,16,036 crore.



Wipro: Etihad Airways has selected the domestic tech major for IT transformation and cost optimization. As part of the five-year contract, the company’s FullStride Cloud will deliver a customized cloud-based solution that will provide Etihad Airways with real-time insights into their resource utilization and improve operational agility and scalability for their global operations.



JSW Steel: Jsquare Electrical Steel Nashik, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW JFE Electrical Steel, has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent equity interest in thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel India for Rs 4,158.6 crore. The associated technology package from the thyssenkrupp group has been licensed/transferred to the company. JSW JFE Electrical Steel is a 50:50 joint venture between JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation.



Bank of Baroda: The state-run lender's net profit increased 5.6 per cent YoY to Rs 4,837.3 crore in the Q3FY25, while net interest income rose 2.8 per cent to Rs 11,416.9 crore. Gross NPAs dropped to 2.43 per cent, while net NPAs to 0.59 per cent for the quarter.



Biocon: The pharma player's net profit tanked 96.2 per cent YoY 25.1 crore, while revenue cracked 3.3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,821.4 crore. The company board approved to acquire another 1.5 per cent stake in Biocon Biologics for Rs 555 crore to increase its holding to 90.2 per cent.



Torrent Power: The utility player's subsidiary, Torrent Saurya Urja 2, has received a certificate from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency for the commissioning of its full capacity of 300 MW, effective December 15, 2024.



PB Fintech: The new-age internet based insurance aggregator reported a 88 per cent growth in its net profit at Rs 71.5 crore, while revenue from operations jumped 48.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,291.6 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2024.



Kalyan Jewellers India: The net profit surged 21.2 per cent YoY to Rs 218.8 crore, while revenue from operations increased 39.5 per cent YoY to Rs 7,286.9 crore in the December 2024 quarter.



Western Carriers India: The logistics company has received an order worth Rs 170 crore from Hindustan Zinc for the movement of finished goods, zinc and lead ingots from its smelting complexes at Chanderiya Lead Zinc Smelter, Zinc Smelter Debari, Dariba Smelting Complex (Rajasthan), and Pantnagar Metal Plant (Uttarakhand) to Mundra, Pipavav, and Mumbai ports and HZL’s depots and customer sites across India.



Ircon International: The railway company’s joint venture has received an EPC contract worth Rs 631.2 crore from the Public Works Department, Manipur. The order involves the construction of rigid pavement and lined drains on selected roads under the Imphal East Division (ED – 2) – Package 3.