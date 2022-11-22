Stocks in news: Lupin, Delhivery, Nykaa, Kaynes Tech and more

Benchmark indices fell for the third straight session on Monday and closed nearly 1 per cent lower amid weak trend in global equities. Sensex declined 518.64 points or 0.84 per cent to end at 61,144.84. During the day, the index tumbled 604.15 points or 0.97 per cent to 61,059.33. Nifty fell 147.70 points or 0.81 per cent to end at 18,159.95.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Kaynes Technologies India: The firm will make its market debut on Tuesday after the company raised Rs 858 crore via its initial public offering from November 10-14 by selling shares in the price band of Rs 559-587.

Jubilant Foodworks: The food services company's board has approved setting up of subsidiary to run Domino's Pizza business in Nepal. The subsidiary will be set up under Jubilant FoodWorks International Luxembourg.

Stocks which will go ex-dividend today: Manappuram Finance, IPCA Labs, EID Parry, GE Shipping, Container Corporation of India (Concor), ASM Technologies, Ingersoll-Rand, Pearl Global Industries and Morganite Crucible will go ex-dividend today.

Lupin: The pharmaceutical company's subsidiary has inked MoU with the Rajasthan government to strengthen healthcare system. It will address the prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Alwar district.

Delhivery: Carlyle Group's CA Swift Investments sold 1,84,04,607 shares or 2.5 per cent stake in supply chain company at an average price of Rs 330.02 apiece amounting to Rs 607.38 crore through the open market transaction. Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI bought 48,54,607 shares of the company at the same price.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Lighthouse India will offload shares worth Rs 335 crore of Nykaa shares via block deal on Tuesday at a price band of Rs 180- 183.50 per share. Bank of America Corporation is banker to the deal.

JK Paper: The paper and packaging board company said it will acquire Horizon Packs and Securipax Packaging in phases for about Rs 578 crore. HPPL and SPPL are India's leading corrugated packaging manufacturers with seven plants across the country.

Sadbhav Engineering: Vasistha C Patel has resigned as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with immediate effect. Nitin R Patil also resigned as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Power Finance Corporation: The state-run NBFC has incorporated two special purpose vehicles for the development of independent transmission projects. Both will be wholly owned subsidiaries of PFC Consulting, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation.

Force Motors: The Pune-based automotive major has started the production of its next-generation shared mobility platform Urbania, developed at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. It showcased the new shared mobility platform, then code-named T1N, at the Auto Expo in 2020.

Blue Star: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund purchased an additional 63,179 equity shares in the company through open market transactions on November 17. With this, Kotak AMC raised its stake in the company to 5.045%, from 4.979% earlier.

Archean Chemical Industries: Quant Money Managers bought 6.5 lakh equity shares in the speciality marine chemical manufacturing company at an average price of Rs 452.59 per share.

MIC Electronics: The company has received a tender worth Rs 2.02 crore for supply, installation, testing, commissioning and comprehensive annual maintenance contract of telecom material at railway stations in Madhya Pradesh.

