Stocks in news: Nykaa, UltraTech, Bajaj Auto, Blue Dart and more

The Indian equity market ended in the red on Thursday in line with weak global cues. Sensex declined 230.12 points or 0.37 per cent to end at 61,750.60. During the day, it fell 337.45 points or 0.54 per cent to 61,643.27. Nifty dipped 65.75 points or 0.36 per cent to end at 18,343.90.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

UltraTech Cement: The cement company has started operations at its third Birla White Wall Care Putty plant in Rajasthan with a capacity of 4 LMT per annum, at a total cost of Rs 187 crore. Now it has a Wall Care Putty capacity of 13 LMT per annum.

Bajaj Auto: Life Insurance Corporation of India offloaded 2 per cent stake or 56.68 lakh shares in Bajaj Auto via open market transactions. LIC's stake in the company now stands at 5.2 per cent, from 7.2 per cent earlier.

FSN E-Commerce: American private equity firm TPG Capital is set to sell shares of Nykaa-owner worth Rs 1,000 crore through a block deal, reports said.

Bharat Electronics: The Navratna defence PSU has inked a MoU with Armoured Vehicles Nigam (AVANI), a defence PSU. They will jointly address domestic and export opportunities in the areas of combat vehicles, main battle tanks (MBTs), infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), armored fighting vehicles (AFVs) and related systems.

One97 Communications: Softbank's SVF India Holdings (Cayman) sold 2,93,50,000 shares or 4.5 per cent stake in Paytm's parent at an average price of Rs 555.67 apiece for Rs 1,630.89 crore through an open market transaction, according to bulk deal data available with NSE.

Blue Dart: The transportation and distribution company has opened more than 19 retail outlets in Tier I and II towns as part of its expansion plans. These stores are located in 14 states including Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

CSB Bank: The private bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for appointment of Ms. Bhama Krishnamurthy as Part-time Chairperson of the bank with effect from November 17. She will be the part-time chairperson of the bank during November 17, 2022 and September 28, 2024.

R Systems International: US private equity firm Blackstone Group will invest $359 million (Rs 2,904 crore) to take a majority stake in the digital IT services firm from its existing promoters and will launch an open offer to take the company private in the first such M&A deal after the market regulator amended delisting rules last December.

Alstone Textiles: The company has fixed December 14 as a record date for sub-division of equity shares. The company's share will stand sub-divided into 10 shares of Re 1 each fully paid-up and will ascertain the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 9 shares of Re 1 each for every 1 share.

Gayatri Projects: The Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has admitted a petition by the State Bank of India to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against the construction player as lenders increase pressure on the debt-laden engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company to recover dues of over Rs 6,000 crore.

