Stocks in news: Patanjali Foods, Indian Oil, Vedanta, Jubilant Foodworks and more

Sensex and Nifty closed lower in the previous session amid weak global cues. Sensex dropped about 920 points from day's high on March 15. It settled 344.3 points or 0.6 per cent at 57,555.9 and Nifty50 plunged 71.2 points or 0.4 per cent to 16,972.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Samvardhana Motherson International

Japanese promoter company Sumitomo Wiring Systems will likely sell 3.4% stake in Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd through a block deal on Thursday, according to reports.

Patanjali Foods

The stock exchanges have imposed a freeze on 292.58 million shares of promoter group entities of Patanjali Foods Ltd for not meeting the minimum public shareholding norm within the stipulated deadline.

3i Infotech

3i Infotech has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore NuRe Infotech Solutions Pte Ltd. The subsidiary will engage in information technology products related business.

Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corp said it aims to raise its renewable energy portfolio to 200 gigawatts (GW) by 2050 from the current 239 megawatts, to help it achieve its 2046 net-zero goal.

KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy Ltd has received commissioning certificates from Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) for capacity of 31 MWdc solar power project under captive power producer (CPP) segment of the company.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

Mindspace Business Parks REIT (Mindspace REIT) has raised Rs 550 crore via green bonds.

Vedanta

Metals and mining major Vedanta Ltd said that it has repaid $100 million to Standard Chartered Bank through release of encumbrance on March 10.

Ramkrishna Forgings

Ramkrishna Forgings in consortium with Titagarh Wagons has been declared the lowest bidder (L1) by the Ministry of Railways for manufacturing and supplying of forged wheels under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.

Jubilant Foodworks

Jubilant Foodworks is planning to grow popeyes India network to 50 restaurants in the next one year.

