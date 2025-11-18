Stocks in news: PhysicsWallah, Tata Power, Paytm, Mphasis, DCX Systems and more 

The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Tuesday in line with weak global cues. On Monday, Sensex and Nifty rose for the sixth straight session led by financial stocks. Sensex ended 388 pts higher at 84,950 and Nifty added 103 pts to 26,013.

Top Sensex gainers were Eternal 1.94%, Maruti Suzuki (1.34%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.26%), Mahindra & Mahindra (1.11%) and Tech Mahindra (1%).

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Mphasis

Blackstone Entity BCP TOPCO is likely to sell a 9.5% stake in Mphasis via block deals. According to reports, the size of the deal will be Rs 4,626 crore. The floor price for block deal has been fixed at Rs 2,570 per share, a 4.4% discount to the last traded price.

Indokem

The company has received a notice from the Regional Officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Kalyan, Thane, directing closure of the company’s manufacturing unit in Ambernath within 72 hours. The notice cites alleged violations of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, and the rules framed thereunder.

TVS Motor

The company has launched the TVS Apache RTR 180 in Kenya.

Exide Industries: Exide Industries is aiming to start production at its lithium-ion cell facility by the end of FY'26, with equipment installation and commissioning in the final stages.



PhysicsWallah: Shares of the company will list on bourses today. The initial public offering of edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah was fully subscribed on the last day.



Puravankara

Realty firm Puravankara has leased around 1.2 lakh sq ft of retail space to Swedish furniture retailer IKEA in Bengaluru. The firm has inked an Agreement to Lease (ATL) with IKEA India for the leasing of two floors of retail space at the Purva Zentech Park, located on Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Bain Capital may sell a 2% stake in the pharma company via block deals today. According to reports, the indicative floor price is Rs 1,296.51 per share, a discount of nearly 7%. The size of the block deal is worth Rs 493 crore.

Tata Power

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), an arm of Tata Power said on Monday it has successfully commissioned NHPC Limited’s landmark 450 MWp (DC) / 300 MW (AC) DCR-compliant solar power project as the EPC contractor at Karnisar Bhatiyan, Bikaner, Rajasthan.

One97 Communications (Paytm)

SAIF Fund 3 is likely to sell its stake in the company via block deals, say reports. The floor price of the block trade is Rs 1,281 per share, signaling a 4% discount to the last traded price.

JSW Energy

The company said Pritesh Vinay has expressed his intention to quit the Board of the Company to pursue career opportunities outside the JSW Group and has, accordingly, tendered his resignation as Director (Finance) and Key Managerial Person of the Company.

AstraZeneca Pharma, Sun Pharma

AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited (‘AstraZeneca’), a leading science-led biopharmaceutical company, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said a second brand partnership for Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate (SZC) in India. This exclusive agreement is aimed at further accelerating the availability of SZC, an innovative and highly effective treatment for hyperkalaemia, to more patients across India.

DCX Systems

The company has won purchase order(s) from its customer(s) amounting to about Rs 16.45 crore in the normal course of business. Its subsidiary has received a work order worth Rs 6.44 crore.