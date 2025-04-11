Top stocks to watch: TCS, Tata Steel, GAIL, Infosys, BHEL, Sun Pharma, NBCC, Bharti Hexacom & Eternal

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Wednesday, ahead of TCS earnings and Thursdays' holiday, even as the RBI cut the policy rate by 25 basis points due concerns rising around Trump tariff. BSE Sensex dropped 379.93 points, or 0.51 per cent to settle at 73,847.15, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 136.70 points, or 0.61 per cent to 22,399.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, April 10, 2025:

Related Articles



Corporate actions today: Shares of Annvrridhhi Ventures will trade ex-date for rights, while shares of CRISIL and Ashiana Housing will trade ex-dividend. Shares of Enbee Trade & Finance will trade ex-split today.



Tata Consultancy Services: The IT solutions player reported a 1.3 per cent YoY fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 12,224 crore, while its revenue rose 0.8 per cent YoY to Rs 64,479 crore. Ebit declined 0.4 per cent YoY to Rs 15,601 crore, while margins dropped 30 bps YoY to 24.2 per cent. The company, with TCV at $12.2 billion, also announced a dividend of Rs 30 per share.



Tata Steel: The metal major's arm Tata Steel Nederland has announced a major transformation programme and has filed a Request for Advice with the Central Works Council to commence consultations on specific aspects of the programme. This reorganisation is expected to result in the loss of approximately 1,600 management and support function roles.



Infosys: The digital services and consulting company has extended its strategic collaboration with AIB, a financial services group operating predominantly in the Republic of Ireland and the UK. The collaboration aims to deliver application development and maintenance services, agile practices, and AI-powered tooling.



GAIL (India): The PSU player has completed laying over 97.6 per cent of the integrated Jagdishpur–Haldia–Bokaro–Dhamra Pipeline (JHBDPL), also known as 'Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga'. Of this, nearly 96.6 6 per cent has been put under commercial operation. The pipeline is transporting 12.26 million standard cubic meters per day of natural gas to east and northeast India.



Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The US court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has ruled in favour of the company and vacated the preliminary injunction on the launch of LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) in the United States, effective immediately. While litigation with Incyte Corporation continues, the preliminary injunction is no longer in effect.



Eternal: Zomato Netherlands BV, a step-down subsidiary of Eternal in the Netherlands, has initiated the process of liquidation effective April 9. Zomato Netherlands is not a material subsidiary, and its dissolution will not affect the company’s turnover or revenue.



Bharat Heavy Electricals: The PSU capital goods player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Italian company Nuovo Pignone International Srl to address compressor revamp opportunities in India’s fertilizer sector, with an equal business share of 50 percent in financial terms.



Bharti Hexacom: Telecommunications Consultants India (TCIL), a significant shareholder of the company, has requested the company to initiate a fresh process for the sale of its infrastructure business to Indus Towers. The company has agreed to put the current proposal in abeyance and undertake a fresh exercise in consultation with TCIL.



NBCC (India): The realty company has successfully sold 1,185 residential units at Aspire Dream Valley, Phase III, Greater Noida (West), UP through an e-auction, achieving a total sale value of Rs 1,504.69 crore. NBCC will earn a marketing fee at 1% of the sale value.



Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma company's subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics, has successfully completed the Phase 1 pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) study of the denosumab biosimilar BP16. Denosumab works by specifically targeting the RANK ligand (RANKL), a critical protein in the life cycle of osteoclasts—cells that break down bone.



TARC: The realty company achieved its highest ever annual sales of Rs 3,722 crore in FY25, while sales in Q4 stood at Rs 1,235 crore. Collections in the Q4 stood at Rs 113 crore, while for the entire FY25 came in at Rs 484 crore.



Biocon: The pharma company’s subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, announced that the USFDA has approved Jobevne, a biosimilar to the reference product Avastin (bevacizumab). JOBEVNE is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody used to treat various types of cancer.



JSW Energy: The company’s subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy, has completed the acquisition of O2 entities from sellers (O2 Power Pooling Pte, O2 Power SG Pte, and certain individuals). The O2 entities, including O2 Power Midco Holdings Pte and O2 Energy SG Pte, have a consolidated operational and under-construction/development renewable energy portfolio of 4.7 GW.



Bank of India: The PSU lender has reduced its repo-based lending rate (RBLR) by 25 basis points to 8.85 per cent, down from 9.1 per cent earlier, effective April 9, following the RBI’s reduction of the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent.



Coromandel International: The agri-solutions provider has further strengthened its longstanding partnership with Saudi mining company Ma’aden—one of the world’s largest producers of phosphate fertilizers—by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU).



Sanofi India: Rodolfo Hrosz has decided to step down as Managing Director of the company, effective April 30. He will transition to another role within the Sanofi group. The Board has appointed him as an Additional Non-Executive Director of the company, effective May 1.



Greaves Cotton: The engineering firm has announced a partnership with Chara Technologies to revolutionise the electric mobility landscape by leveraging Chara’s rare-earth-free motor technology. Greaves will manufacture synchronous reluctance motors and controllers exclusively at its Shendra, Aurangabad facility, catering to both automotive and non-automotive applications.



Dishman Carbogen Amcis: The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Carbogen Amcis (Shanghai) Co., has received a drug manufacturing license from the National Medical Product Administration (NMPA) for its Shanghai facility in China.



Samvardhana Motherson International: Through its subsidiary SMRP BV, the auto ancillary company has proactively initiated a series of transformative measures in Central and Western Europe. These measures will be implemented in phases, targeting cost optimization of approximately 50 million euro per annum once fully executed over the next three years.



IIFL Finance: The financial services firm's non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issue has been oversubscribed 4.75 times as of April 9. Due to this oversubscription, the issue will close on April 11, ahead of its original proposed closing date of April 23, 2025. The issue was offered on a first-come-first-served basis with an option for early closure.



Nippon Life India Asset Management: The mutual fund company reported a cyberattack incident on its IT infrastructure late on April 9. Necessary steps have been taken to investigate and respond, including shutting down affected systems. The company is working with leading cybersecurity experts to assess the extent of the issue and take remedial actions.