Adani Power, Trent HDFC Bank, NBCC among top 10 picks by Ventura with upto 310% upside potentail

Amid the ongoing trade war between the US, the world’s largest consumer, and exporting nations led to sharp volatility among the investors. The move of tariffs by the US President Donald Trump is likely to jolt global economic environment, persisting until a new economic realignment takes place.



Related Articles

India, with its consumption-driven economy, is expected to remain a relatively insulated, believe Ventura Securities. The domestic brokerage firm believes that India is a safer market amidst the global turmoil. Considering this outlook, Ventura has identified 10 stocks that we believe will help investors build a resilient and bullet-proof portfolio. Here are top-10 picks by Ventura Securities that may rally up 310 per cent in next 24 months:



HDFC Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,350 | Upside Potential: 30%

Post-merger, HDFC Bank's Credit Deposit Ratio rose to 110%, prompting a deliberate slowdown in advances growth and accelerated deposit accumulation. This strategy led to a 10bps squeeze in NIMs to 3.6%. Over FY24-FY27E, HDFC Bank is expected to deliver strong financial growth, with AUM and deposits growing significantly, while improving asset quality and profitability.



Fino Payments Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 856 | Upside Potential: 310%

Fino Payments Bank’s extensive merchant network and digital interface offer significant exposure to the underbanked, growing its accounts from 11 million to 25 million by FY27E. With innovative B2B revenue streams, Fino is poised for strong growth. Over FY24-FY27E, revenues, operating profit, and earnings are projected to grow at CAGRs of 28%, 38%, and 34%, respectively.



Bajaj Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 10,205 | Upside Potential: 14%

Bajaj Finance (BFL) has demonstrated strong growth with a 29% CAGR in AUM over the past decade. Its diverse portfolio and strategic partnership with Bharti Airtel are driving expansion. Despite challenges with credit costs, particularly in used car financing, BFL’s risk management and technology focus position it for continued growth, with AUM expected to grow at 25% annually.



Adani Power | Buy | Target Price: Rs 806 | Upside Potential: 55%

Rising power demand and improved coal availability have boosted APL’s average PLF to 72% in H1FY25, strengthening its revenue and profitability. In FY24, revenue and EBITDA grew by 29.9% and 81%, respectively. APL targets 30.67 GW capacity by FY31, with expected revenue and EBITDA growth of 11.8% and 10.6% CAGR over FY24-27E.



Trent | Buy | Target Price: Rs 6,300 | Upside Potential: 29%

Trent, a leader in Asia for sales growth and inventory efficiency, has achieved a 45% sales CAGR from FY23 to FY25. The company is expanding through new categories like beauty and innerwear, along with a strong online presence. Westside operates 238 stores, while Zudio has 635 stores. Trent's Star Bazaar JV with Tesco focuses on improving operational efficiency to reduce losses.



Nippon Life India AMC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 694 | Upside Potential: 26%

Nippon AMC, the fourth largest AMC in India, is poised for strong growth with a projected 28.8% CAGR in AUM from FY24-27, reaching INR 9.2 trillion. Equity AUM is expected to rise at 33.2% CAGR, driven by retail participation and SIP inflows. Revenues, EBITDA, and net profit are forecasted to grow at CAGRs of 26%, 29%, and 18%, respectively, with improved margins and ROE.



Indraprastha Gas | Buy | Target Price: Rs 257 | Upside Potential: 47%

IGL’s stock price impacted by rising input gas costs and APM gas volume cuts. Volumes are expected to grow at an 11.4% CAGR to 5,310 mmscm by FY27E. Revenue is projected to reach Rs 23,951 crore by FY27E, with CNG, PNG, and industrial volumes driving growth. EBITDA and net profit are expected to grow at CAGRs of 24.5% and 23.3%, respectively.



Krsnaa Diagnostics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,741 | Upside Potential: 134%

Krsnaa Diagnostics stands out for its public-private partnership (PPP) model, offering affordable services with steady footfall and high utilization. The company expects strong revenue growth, with a 27.9% CAGR to Rs 1,297 crore by FY27E, driven by radiology and pathology segments. With planned capex and strategic partnerships, KDL is well-positioned for long-term growth in India’s healthcare sector.



P N Gadgil Jewellers | Buy | Target Price: Rs 768 | Upside Potential: 45%

PNG Jewellers, the second-largest organized jewellery player in Maharashtra, operates 39 stores across India and the USA. Gold jewellery drives 92%of sales. With plans to open 12-15 new stores in Maharashtra by FY26, PNG is focused on expanding its retail and online presence. We expect significant revenue and profit growth, with projected revenue of Rs 10,156 crore by FY25.



NBCC India | Buy | Target Price: Rs | Upside Potential: 10%

NBCC (India), a prominent player in the infrastructure and construction sector, specializes in PMC, EPC, and real estate development. With an order book of INR 1 lakh cror, it is well-positioned to benefit from India's urban development projects. We expect NBCC’s revenue, EBITDA, and net profit to grow at 13%, 15%, and 18% YoY, respectively, by FY25E.