Stocks in news: Rallis India, IndusInd Bank, L&T Tech, Tata Communications and more

Benchmark indices closed at record highs on Tuesday. Sensex gained 205.21 points, or 0.31 per cent, to end the session at 66,795.14. Nifty50 rose 37.80 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 19,749.25.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Rallis India

Rekha Jhunjhunwala has sold 5% stake in Rallis India via block deals, while promoter Tata Chemicals has picked up those shares.

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank reported a 33% rise in net profit for the quarter ended June at Rs 2,124 crore. Total income climbed 28% YoY to Rs 12,939 crore.

L&T Technologies

Net profit for the June quarter climbed 13% year-on-year to Rs 311 crore. The company reported revenues of Rs 2,301 crore in Q1, up 15% YoY.

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard's net profit rose 12% year-on-year to Rs 390 crore for the first quarter ended June.

Amara Raja Batteries

Clarios ARBL Holding has offloaded entire stake in battery maker Amara Raja Batteries via bulk deals.

Earnings today

Shares of Tata Communications, L&T Finance, and Bank of Maharashtra are in focus as the companies will announce their first quarter earnings today.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Xtreme 200S 4 Valve.

