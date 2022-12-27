Stocks in news, Reliance Industries, DLF SpiceJet, NTPC and more

Indian market ended in the green on Monday led by a rally in IndusInd Bank, SBI, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Axis Bank and Tata Motors. Sensex ended 721 points higher at 60,566 in Monday’s session, rebounding after four straight sessions of fall. Nifty too gained 207 pts to 18,014 in the first session of this week, reflecting positive investor sentiment on Dalal Street. Banking, capital goods, metal, oil and gas and IT stocks were the top sectoral gainers.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

DLF: The Noida authority has issued a notice to the realty firm, asking it to pay Rs 235 crore within 15 days over a dispute related to the land where the real estate developer had built Mall of India, the country’s biggest mall.

Reliance Industries: Telecom firm Reliance Jio Infocomm has launched its 5G services in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of Rs 6,500 crore, starting with the cities of Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur.

Bank of Baroda: The lender has raised interest rates on retail term deposits by 15-65 basis points across tenures. The revised rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore from Monday and are in the range of 3.00-6.75%.

Also read: Top gainers today: GPT Infra, L&T, CAMS, Spandana Sphoorty rise up to 20%

SpiceJet: Shareholders of the budget airline cleared the re-appointment of Ajay Singh as a director of the no-frills airline. The carrier said the re-appointment of Singh as a director liable to retire by rotation was cleared by the shareholders with requisite majority.

NTPC: The state owned firm has inked a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tecnimont Private Limited, Indian subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group, Italy. The objective of the MoU is to jointly evaluate and explore the possibility of developing a commercial scale green methanol production facility at a NTPC project in India.

GR Infraprojects: The company has received completion certificate for the Rs 1,095 crore 8-lane expressway project construction under the engineering, procurement and construction mode in Madhya Pradesh.

Central Bank of India: The board of the lender has approved raising Rs 1,500 crore through the issue of unsecured Basel-III compliant tier-II bonds. The issue has a base size of Rs 500 crore, and a greenshoe option of Rs 1,000 crore.

Filatex India: Shares of Filatex India will turn ex-split in the ratio of 1:2 today. The stock’s face value shall change from Rs 2 currently to the new face value of Re 1 per share. Ahead of the stock split, the stock of textile and apparels company ended over 7.92% higher at Rs 89.90 apiece on the NSE in the prvious session.

IndoWind Energy: The board of the company will meet on Tuesday to consider rights issue of shares.

ARC Finance: The board of the company will meet on Tuesday to consider fundraising through rights share issue.

Grindwell Norton: The abrasive manufacturer and part of the Saint-Gobain Group, has commissioned its paper maker manufacturing plant in Bengaluru. The manufacturing unit presents a huge opportunity to introduce “Make in India” products that are innovative and have cutting edge technology.

Also read: D-Street rally in numbers: Investors gain Rs 6.3 lakh crore; 55 shares hit 52-week high