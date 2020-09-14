Stocks in news: RIL, YES Bank, IRCTC, Tata Motors and more

Stocks to watch today: Ahead of the market opening, here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments.

Reliance Industries: Carlyle Group plans to invest $1.5-2 billion for stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), according to a media report. The development comes after the Ambani-led group company raised Rs 7,500 crore from US-based investment firm Silver Lake which bought 1.75% stake last week.

Tata Motors: The auto maker started the process of selling stakes in units Tata Technologies Ltd and Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd as part of its plan to turn debt-free in three years, according to media reports.

Auto stocks: Makers of auto parts are expecting banks would restructure their dues incurred during the moratorium period through less stringent conditions to help companies whose businesses were hit severely by the coronavirus lockdown.

IRCTC : IRCTC reported a net loss of Rs 24.60 crore in Q1 against profit of Rs 72.33 crore a year ago, hit by Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Train services came to a grinding halt during the lockdown with the government allowing just a few trains to run that too in later stages of lockdown. The lockdown heavily affected the company's earnings.

YES Bank: ICRA has upgraded the ratings of various securities issued by private sector lender YES Bank. The rating upgrade came on account of the improved financial profile of the bank over the period, ICRA said.