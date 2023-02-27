Stocks in news: SpiceJet, NBCC India, Vodafone Idea, Inox Green and more

Equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday, extending their losing run to the sixth straight session. The indices were dragged by shares of banks, metals, consumer goods and automobile stocks . The 30-share BSE Sensex pack fell 142 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 59,464; while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 45 points or 0.26 per cent down to close at 17,466. Mid and smallcap shares fell, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index dropping down 0.21 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 shedding 0.17 per cent.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Easy Trip Planners

The company has inked an advertisement agreement with Capri Global Holdings for 5 years starting from the first season of the Women’s Premier League T20 tournament.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

Piramal Enterprises will consider the issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures up to Rs 100 crore along with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 500 crore, the total size aggregating up to Rs 600 crore, on a private placement basis.

Power Grid

The 'committee of directors on investment on projects' of Power Grid has cleared four projects worth just over Rs 800 crore.

Zee Learn Ltd

The Board has cleared the appointment of Manish Rastogi as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with effect from February 24.

Indiabulls Housing Ltd

Indiabulls Housing’s board has approved the public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures for an amount up to Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 800 crore, aggregating up to Rs 900 crore.

SpiceJet Ltd

The board of airline will meet on Monday to consider issuance of equity shares on preferential basis and also raising fresh capital through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers.

Vodafone Idea Ltd

Shareholders on Saturday cleared a Rs 1,600-crore preferential issue of optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) to American Tower Corp (ATC), a move that will allow the cash-strapped telco to pay off most of the US tower company's dues.

IOC Ltd

IOC will set up green hydrogen plants at all its refineries as it pivots a Rs 2-lakh crore green transition plan to achieve net-zero emissions from its operations by 2046, chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said.

NBCC India Ltd

The company has received the job assignment of a project management consultant (PMC) for complete planning, design, execution/ construction of buildings and its services and other maintenance and upgradation works of existing buildings under conventional or EPC contract mode, for various buildings at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad. The project is worth Rs 350 crore.

Redington

Synnex Mauritius has sold its entire 24.13% stake or 18.85 crore shares in company via open market transactions on February 24. Synnex Technology International Corporation, a Taiwan-based company engaged in the sales of computer, communication and consumer products, was the buyer for these shares in block trade, at an average price of Rs 170.45 per share. The stake sale was worth Rs 3,214.54 crore.

Edelweiss Financial Services

The company has received the shareholders’ nod for the proposed demerger of its Wealth Management business. The demerger will pave the way for listing of Nuvama Wealth Management (NWML), which was earlier known as Edelweiss Wealth Management. NWML will allot 1.05 crore equity shares to shareholders of Edelweiss Financial Services on proportionate basis as a consideration for demerger.

The Phoenix Mills

Subsidiary Palladium Construction (PCPL) has completed acquisition of a prime land parcel approximately 5.5 acres, in Alipore, Kolkata, for Rs 414.31 crore. This acquisition provides the company to build a residential development of more than 1 million square feet of saleable area.

Welspun Corp Ltd

The company has completed acquisition of Sintex Infra Projects (SPIL) and also reverse merger of Big Shot in to SPIL. Accordingly, Welspun Corp has become 100% shareholder of SPIL and the acquisition is in line with a strategic roadmap to transform and expand business into polymer products business.

Inox Green Energy Services Ltd

The company has acquired a majority stake of 51% equity shares in I-Fox Windtechnik India, an Independent O&M wind service provider. Accordingly, I-Fox has become a subsidiary of the company.



