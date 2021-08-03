Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, PNB, RBL Bank, HDFC and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower today as the SGX Nifty was trading at 15,865, down 49 points or 0.31 per cent.

On Monday, the benchmark indices ended higher amid a positive trend in global equities. Sensex closed 363 points higher at 52,950 and Nifty surged 122 points to 15,885.

Here's a look at stocks, which are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors on Monday said it will hike the prices of its passenger vehicles by an average of 0.8 per cent from August 3, depending on the variant and model.



However, the company said it will offer protection from the price increase to vehicles of its 'New Forever' range that will be retailed on or before August 31.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Wilmar, which is a 50:50 joint venture between the Adani Group and the Wilmar Group, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offer (IPO) worth Rs 4,500 crore.

RBL Bank: The bank reported a net loss of Rs 459 crore for April-June quarter as compared to a profit of Rs 141 crore during the same period last year. The bank's net interest income stood at Rs 970 crore in Q1 FY22, 7 per cent lower than Rs 1,041 during Q1 FY21.

Punjab National Bank: The State-owned lender has reported Rs 1,023.5 crore profit in the April-June quarter. This is way above (over 200 per cent) than the Rs 308.5 crore profit reported in Q1 FY21.

The net interest income of the bank grew to Rs 7,226.6 crore in Q1 FY22, compared to Rs 6,781.5 crore reported in Q1 FY21. The gross non-performing assets of the bank fell 0.3 per cent to Rs 1.04 lakh crore, while the net NPA rose 35 per cent to Rs 38,580.6 crore.

HDFC: Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 3,001 crore for April-June quarter as against a profit of Rs 3,052 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, the company said the net profit cannot be directly compared with that of the previous year's quarter due to difference in effective tax rate, profit from divestment, among others.

Aditya Birla group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has offered to hand over his stake in debt-laden Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) to the government or any other entity that the government may consider worthy to keep the company operational.

Vodafone Idea: The billionaire businessman made the offer in June in a letter to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.