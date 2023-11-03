Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Suzlon Energy, Adani Green Energy, Titan, Zomato, and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Thursday. Sensex rose 489 points to end the session at 64,080 and Nifty gained 144 points to settle at 19,133.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Motors

Tata Group firm Tata Motors Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 3,764 crore for the quarter ended September 2023 against a loss of Rs 944.61 crore in the September 2022 quarter. Tata Motors revenue rose 32% to Rs 1.04 lakh crore in Q2 against Rs 78,846 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. Operating margin in percentage terms climbed to 13.19% in the last quarter against 7.67% in the September 2022 quarter.

Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank Ltd reported a 19.7% fall in net profit at Rs 330.3 crore for the quarter ended September 2023 against profit of Rs 412 crore in the September 2022 quarter. Karnataka Bank's NII rose 2.4% to Rs 822.4 crore in Q2 against Rs 802.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Suzlon Energy

The renewable energy firm's consolidated net profit came at Rs 102.29 crore, up 78.11 per cent from Rs 57.43 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations slipped 0.92 per cent to Rs 1,417.21 crore in Q2 FY24 from Rs 1,430.38 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises said consolidated net profit attributable to owners fell 50.57 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 227.82 crore compared with Rs 460.94 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The consolidated revenue from operations fell 41 per cent YoY to Rs 22,517.33 crore from Rs 38,175.23 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shilpa Medicare

The company has bought Pilnova Pharma Inc in the United States which now will be a wholly owned subsidiary, at par value of $1 per share. The transaction will be completed by November 15.

Gujarat Gas

The gas distribution firm logged a 37.2 percent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 296 crore in Q2. Revenue from operations climbed 1.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,991.2 crore for the quarter.

IRFC

Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC) reported a 9 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 1,549.87 crore compared to Rs 1,714.28 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations in Q2 stood at Rs 6,766.32 crore, rising 16 per cent, compared to Rs 5,809.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy is in talks with a group of foreign lenders to borrow as much as $1.8 billion, according to a Bloomberg report. The loan proceeds will be used to build new capacity in solar and wind projects.

Dabur India

Packaged goods company Dabur India reported a 3.3% year-on-year rise in September quarter profit to Rs 507.04 crore. Revenue from operations rose 7.27% to Rs 3,203.84 crore.

Earnings

Titan Company, InterGlobe Aviation, Zomato, Aditya Birla Capital, Aegis Logistics, Bharat Dynamics, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Escorts Kubota, Godfrey Phillips India, IDFC, Indigo Paints, JSW Infrastructure, MRF, Shipping Corporation of India, Thermax, TTK Healthcare, UCO Bank, and Whirlpool of India will deliver September quarter earnings on November 3.

State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Delhivery, PB Fintech, Affle (India), Data Patterns (India), JK Cement, Metropolis Healthcare, Olectra Greentech, Orchid Pharma, Poly Medicure, Suven Life Sciences, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, and Zuari Agro Chemicals will announce quarterly earnings on November 4.

Also read: Tata Motors share price targets post Q2 results, analyst views & things to watch

Also read: HDFC Bank, JSW Steel, RIL, BPCL, ICICI Bank: 5 cos account for 73% incremental YoY rise in Q2 Nifty earnings