Stocks in news: Tata Steel, Castrol India, Kalyan Jewellers, PNB Housing and more

Business Today
Benchmark indices were trading higher in early deals today. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 51 points to 63,436 and Nifty gained 14 points to 18,839.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Steel

Shares of Tata Steel are in focus today after the Tata Group firm said it was planning a consolidated capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 16,000 crore for its domestic and global operations during the current financial year. In the previous session, the metal stock closed at Rs 114.25, up 0.48 per cent on BSE.

Kalyan Jewellers

Highdell Investment, owned by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, has offloaded partial stake in Kalyan Jewellers through open market transactions on Friday.

PNB Housing Finance

The company's board will meet on June 22 to consider and clear issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore on a private placement basis.

Dhani Services

The Board has appointed Gurbans Singh as Whole-time Director designated as Executive Chairman for five years.

Fiem Industries

The company said it has resumed production in the undamaged portion of the building in the aftermath of the fire incident. It is also in the process of finding out the loss and insurance claim is under progress.

Axiscades Technologies

The Board of Axiscades Technologies has cleared the acquisition of add solution, GmbH, Germany, specialising in automotive solutions to global OEMs, in a phased manner.

Castrol India

Castrol India has announced a partnership with Mahindra Insurance Brokers for Castrol Auto Service workshops. The offer will allow Castrol Auto Service workshops to distribute eligible vehicle insurance policies.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 19, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
