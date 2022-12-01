Stocks in news: TCS, Wipro, Adani Power, KPI Green and more

Sensex ended above the 63,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday, extending its winning streak to seventh day amid a largely positive trend in global markets and continuous foreign fund inflows. The 30-stock index zoomed 417.81 points or 0.67 per cent to end at 63,099.65, its fresh record closing high. It hit a lifetime high of 63,303.01, rising 621.17 points or 0.99 per cent. Nifty rose 140.30 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 18,758.35, its fresh record high.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major has won a deal from Rail Delivery Group to design, develop, implement, and operate the UK's Rail Data Marketplace. The contract between TCS and RDG is for a term of six years including an extension term opportunity.

Wipro: The IT services company has launched Wipro Data Intelligence Suite running on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Suite offers reliable and secure means to migrate from existing platforms and fragmented legacy systems to the cloud.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: The hospital chain operator has received nod of the board for raising up to Rs 105 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company will issue 1,050 NCDs with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each.

NMDC: The state-owned mining major raised prices of iron ore lumps and fines by Rs 300 per tonne with immediate effect. The announcement from the country's largest iron ore miner has come days after the government removed duty on the exports of the mineral.

Adani Power: The Adani Group firm said the timeline for the completion of the Rs 7,017-crore deal to acquire thermal power assets of DB Power has been extended by a month till December 31, 2022. Earlier, the company had extended the timeline for completion by a month till November 30, 2022.

Manali Petrochemicals: The integrated manufacturer of polyols has 'closed the acquisition' of United Kingdom-based Penn Globe Ltd, a market leader in foam control agents, for an enterprise value of GBP 21 million. The 'all-in' acquisition was transacted through AMCHEM Speciality Chemicals Private Limited, Singapore.

KPI Green Energy: The board of power generation player has recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one bonus equity share against one existing equity share. This is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

GE Power India: The utilities player said the company alongwith NGSL has completed a turbine project for NTPC in Ramagundam, Telangana. It was a steam turbine renovation and modernisation project at NTPC's Ramagundam Super Thermal Power Station.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: The private sector lender said it has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India to undertake government business on behalf of the banking regulator. An agreement in this connection was signed by the bank with RBI in Mumbai for appointing TMB as an agency bank of RBI to undertake government agency business.