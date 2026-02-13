Stocks in news today: Infosys, Hindalco, Coal India, ONGC, GAIL, IRCTC, Indian Hotels

Indian benchmark indices ended on a negative note on Thursday amid subdued global cues and persistent selling in IT heavyweights such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro, which weighed on sentiment. The BSE Sensex plunged 558.72 points, or 0.66 per cent, to close at 83,674.92, while the NSE Nifty slipped 146.65 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 25,807.20.

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Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday, February 13, 2026:

Q3 results today: Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Info Edge, Fortis Healthcare, Alkem Laboratories, NBCC, Inox Wind, Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry), Ola Electric Mobility, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Narayana Hrudayalaya, IPCA Laboratories, Inox Green Energy Services, Eris Lifesciences, Indigo Paints and others would announce their results for the December 2025 quarter.

Corporate actions today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NMDC, Hindustan Copper, MRF, K.P.R. Mill, BEML, BLS International Services, HBL Engineering, Mahanagar Gas, Sonata Software, Minda Corporation and a few others would turn ex-date for corporate actions.

Hindalco Industries: The metals major posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,049 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, marking a sharp 45 per cent decline compared with Rs 3,735 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Biocon: The company reported a net profit of Rs 143.8 crore for the December quarter, marking a sharp jump from Rs 25.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. It also included a one-time exceptional loss of Rs 293.4 crore during the quarter.

IT stocks: TCS, Infosys, Wipro

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Infosys tumbled nearly 10 per cent to $14.21, while Wipro’s ADRs dropped 4.60 per cent to $2.80. The steep losses came on the back of an intense sell-off in IT counters on D-Street on Thursday.

Coal India: The state-owned Maharatna firm reported a net profit of Rs 7,166 crore for Q3 FY26, a 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall against Rs 8,491 crore in the same quarter last year.

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Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC): The company reported a 15.61% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 394.33 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 341.09 crore recorded in the corresponding December quarter of FY25.

Gail (India): The state-owned natural gas major on Thursday informed the stock exchanges that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has appointed Deepak Gupta as its new Chairman and Managing Director (CMD).

ONGC: State-run energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a its set of numbers for the December quarter, with consolidated net profit rising 22.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 11,946.4 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 9,746.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The Indian Hotels Company: Indian Hotels reported a sharp 50 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit attributable to its owners at Rs 954.24 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. This compares with Rs 632.53 crore posted in the same period last year.

Infosys: The IT services major has expanded its strategic collaboration with ExxonMobil to drive sustainable artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure by developing and deploying ExxonMobil’s Data Center Immersion Fluids.

J Kumar Infraprojects: Civil construction player has bagged a work order worth Rs 615.53 crore from the state-owned NBCC (India) Limited for a redevelopment project in New Delhi.

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Honasa Consumer: The parent company of Mamaearth posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 50.2 crore for the December quarter of FY26, a sharp 93 per cent year-on-year jump from Rs 26.02 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year.

Jindal Stainless: The stainless steel major said that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued the certificate of incorporation on February 12, 2026, finalising a move first approved by the board in November 2025.

Deepak Nitrite: The company reported a modest growth in earnings for the December quarter, with net profit rising 1.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 99.8 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 98 crore in the corresponding period last year.

