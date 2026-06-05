Vedanta clarifies on ED probe: what it means for subsidiary listings after demerger

In its clarification Vedanta said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not imposed any penalty, restriction or adverse direction following searches at its premises, and added that there has been no impact on its business operations. In a statement, the mining conglomerate said, "There is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the company."

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The ED had conducted searches at Vedanta's offices in Mumbai and Delhi in connection with royalty payments made by Vedanta Ltd to its parent entity, Vedanta Resources. The clarification came two days after officials from the Enforcement Directorate visited some offices of Vedanta Ltd and its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

The ED had carried out searches at Vedanta Group locations as part of a probe under foreign exchange laws, while the company said it was extending full co-operation to the authorities. In a regulatory filing earlier, Vedanta told stock exchanges that an ED team had visited certain offices of Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc. It did not disclose the nature of the inquiry or the purpose of the visit.

In the filing, Vedanta said, "We hereby inform that the Enforcement Directorate team visited some offices of our Company and Hindustan Zinc Limited, a subsidiary of the Company."

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It said that it is extending its full co-operation to the authorities and providing all information sought. In a stock exchange filing on June 2, Vedanta confirmed that ED officials had visited certain offices of the company and its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, and said it was co-operating fully with the investigation.

The stock has also remained in focus because of the group's ongoing demerger exercise. Last month, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal said all four demerged entities of the Vedanta Group are expected to be listed independently by the end of June. The company said it continues to co-operate with the authorities and the group pursues its demerger plan.

The recent ED action does not automatically imply that Vedanta’s subsidiary listings will be delayed, but it does introduce an layer of regulatory and sentiment risk at a sensitive stage of the demerger process. From an investor’s perspective, the key impact is not necessarily on the demerger thesis itself, but on the timing and valuation discount applied to the value-unlocking story, said Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS.

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"The demerger and listing process can continue, especially if the matter remains limited to information-seeking and cooperation under FEMA-related proceedings. However, the market will now closely watch whether the issue escalates into any formal adverse finding, penalty proceeding, asset attachment, or regulatory query that could require additional disclosures or approvals," he said.