Stocks in news: Vedanta, LIC, Vadilal Industries, APL Apollo Tubes and more

Stocks to watch out for today: Vedanta, Vadilal Industries, Satin Creditcare, Tata Communications, LIC, APL Apollo Tubes and more

Benchmark indices were trading higher on Tuesday. Sensex gained 395 pts to 65,739 and Nifty added 120 pts to 19,476 in early morning deals.

Vedanta

Shares of Vedanta are in focus today after Foxconn said it was pulling out of a $19.5 billion joint venture with Vedanta Ltd that was set up to make semiconductors from India, as a Reuters report.

Vadilal Industries

Vadilal Industries has clarified on reports that Bain Capital is looking to buy a stake in the company. It said there is no such information.

Satin Creditcare

The Board has approved a proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of NCDs up to Rs 5,000 crore.

JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's

Shares of JSW Steel and Dr Reddy's will be in focus today as the companies will turn ex-dividend.

Tata Communications

The arm of Tata Communications has inked a share purchase agreement to buy remaining equity ownership of Oasis Smart Sim Europe SAS.

Earnings today

Elecon Engineering, Excel Industries and PCBL are among companies set to announce June quarter earnings on Tuesday.

LIC

The state-owned insurer’s new business premium (NBP) in June rose 21 per cent to Rs 24,970.82 crore while the private sector life insurers registered growth of 13 per cent to Rs 11,990.94 crore.

APL Apollo Tubes

The company’s subsidiary APL Apollo Building Products has been granted incentives worth Rs 500 crore by the Chattisgarh government State Investment Promotion Board.

Power Finance Corporation

The company has raised Rs 6,100 crore through a blend of medium-term (22 months) and long-term bonds (10-year) for onward lending in the key infrastructure sector.

CarTrade Tech

The company plans to buy Sobek Auto from OLX India for a consideration of Rs 537.43 crore.

Also read: Tata Motors shares trading at eight-year high; what should investors do?

Also read: Adani Wilmar shares at Rs 625? Nuvama sees 56% upside for Adani stock

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 11, 2023, 9:54 AM IST
