Stocks in news: Wipro, JSW Energy, Hindustan Copper, Adani Transmission and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty fell 7 points to 17,526 amid weak global cues.

On September 15, the benchmark indices closed at record highs led by gains in IT and consumer durables shares. Sensex ended 476 points higher at 58,723 and Nifty advanced 139 points to 17,519. During the day, Sensex touched an all-time high of 58,777 and Nifty reached an all-time peak of 17,532.70.

Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus today.

Wipro Limited: Wipro announced that it has secured a multiyear contract from Kuala Lumpur- headquartered Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, a leading

converged solutions provider.

As part of this strategic partnership, Wipro will provide several aspects of IT Managed Services for hybrid Infrastructure and application maintenance. In addition, Wipro will enable new ways of working for Application Development and Testing Services and provide state of the art cybersecurity services for Maxis.

JSW Energy: JSW Renew Energy Two Limited, a Project SPV formed by JSW Future Energy Limited (100% subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited) has signed Power Purchase Agreements with SECI for the cumulative Contracted Capacity of 450 MW awarded against the above mentioned bid.

Hindustan Copper: The government will sell 5 per cent of its stake in state-owned Hindustan Copper through an offer for sale (OFS) this week, according to a regulatory filing. The OFS will take place on Thursday and Friday through a separate, designated window of the BSE Ltd and NSE, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to BSE.

"The President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, is the promoter of Hindustan Copper Ltd," the filing said. The government will sell 48,351,201 equity shares representing 5 per cent of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the company.

Lupin: The company announced the launch of the authorized generic version of Duexise (ibuprofen and famotidine) Tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg, of Horizon Medicines LLC.

Adani Transmission Ltd: Adani (ATL) Transmission said it has received a letter of intent for acquisition of MP Power Transmission Package-II for Rs 1,200 crore.

It won the project through Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process and received the letter of intent on Tuesday.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank said its board of directors has approved to reclassify The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL) from promoter category to public category shareholder.

The bank said it received a request from OICL dated September 7, 2021, holding a 0.16 per cent stake in the bank, to reclassify it from promoter to public shareholder.

Tata Group: Clearing the air around the issue of leadership revamp at Tata Group, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday said that no leadership structural changes are on the anvil at the conglomerate. "Any such decisions, if relevant, are taken by the nomination and remuneration committee," Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

Ratan Tata, the octogenarian chairman of Tata Trusts, has a controlling stake in Tata Sons. The response from the $106 billion salt-to-software conglomerate comes a day after a media report said Tata Sons is planning a leadership structure revamp by creating a chief executive officer (CEO) role to improve corporate governance.

SpiceJet: Tata Sons, the holding company of India''s largest conglomerate, and SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh are among those who submitted financial bids on Wednesday to acquire loss-making state airline Air India.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department that is running the privatisation process, tweeted of financial "bids" being received but did not say how many companies were in fray.