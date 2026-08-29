Tim Cook’s compensation: How much Apple’s CEO made from salary and stocks

Additional perks and benefits further supplement his earnings. Figures sourced from Bloomberg detail how his total 2025 payout was distributed across these various compensation categories.

Tim Cook’s salary in 2025

According to the Bloomberg data provided, Cook received a salary of $3 million in 2025. This represents the fixed salary component of his compensation package.

However, his salary accounted for only a small portion of his overall pay for the year. The largest share came through stock awards linked to his compensation package.

Stock awards made up the biggest share

Cook received $57,535,293 in stock awards in 2025, making equity the largest component of his compensation.

Stock-based awards are a significant part of executive compensation at large technology companies, aligning a leader's financial interests with the company's longer-term performance.

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For Cook, the stock component was substantially larger than his fixed salary and formed the bulk of his reported compensation.

Non-equity incentives and other compensation

Cook also received $12 million in non-equity incentives during 2025. This was the second-largest component of his compensation after stock awards.

The Bloomberg data lists $1,759,518 under other compensation. This category, together with salary, stock awards and non-equity incentives, completed his overall package.

Cook’s Nike board compensation

Cook also serves on Nike's Board of Directors. According to the compensation figure provided, his compensation for his role as a member and lead independent director of Nike's Board was $377,800 as of 2026.

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This compensation is separate from the figures reported for Cook's Apple package and reflects his responsibilities as a member of Nike's board.

What was Tim Cook’s total compensation?

Adding the four components, Cook’s total compensation for 2025 stood at $74,294,811.

The figures show that Cook's 2025 Apple compensation was driven overwhelmingly by stock awards, while his fixed salary represented a comparatively small share of the overall package. His separate Nike board compensation adds another layer to his earnings as a corporate director.