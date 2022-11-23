Stocks in news: Wipro, Nykaa, Vedanta, Inox Green Energy and more

The Indian market closed higher after three sessions on Tuesday amid buying in index majors Infosys and Reliance Industries. Sensex rose 274.12 points or 0.45 per cent to end at 61,418.96. During the day, it jumped 321.79 points or 0.52 per cent to 61,466.63. Nifty climbed 84.25 points or 0.46 per cent to end at 18,244.20.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Inox Green Energy Services: The shares of wind power operation and maintenance service provider will list on Wednesday. The IPO was held from November 11-15 with the company raising Rs 740 crore by selling its shares in the range of Rs 61-65.

Wipro: BNP Paribas sold 48 lakh shares of the IT company in two tranches at an average price of Rs 387 per piece for Rs 185.76 crore through the open market transactions, according to the block deal data available with the BSE. Societe Generale acquired the company's shares at the same price.

Nykaa: Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) saw a dozen block deals on Tuesday, with Societe Generale, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Aditya Birla SL MF, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund emerging as key buyers. The Nykaa stocks were lapped up at Rs 182 apiece. Lighthouse India Fund III was the seller. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought a total of 46,00,000 shares worth Rs 83.72 crore. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund purchased 30,56,140 shares worth Rs 55.62 crore. Additionally, Arvind Agarwal resigned as Chief Financial Officer of Nykaa effective from the close of business hours on November 25. The company said it is now in the process of appointing a new CFO.

Vedanta: The mining giant announced the third interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity share for the current financial year, amounting to Rs 6,505 crore. The firm’s gross debt stood at Rs 58,597 crore as on September 30.

Larsen & Toubro: The engineering major said it has purchased the entire stake held by Chiyoda Corporation in L&T-Chiyoda Ltd for Rs 75 crore. L&T-Chiyoda Ltd (LTC) is a joint venture between L&T and Japan-based Chiyoda Corporation (Chiyoda).

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The drug maker said it was among several generic pharmaceutical companies, including Celgene and Bristol Myers Squibb, against which an antitrust litigation has been filed in the US. The company said a complaint was filed and it along with other generic pharmaceutical firms have been named as defendants.

Siemens: The industrial engineering firm logged a 23 per cent rise in its net profit from continuing operations to Rs 392 crore in the September 2022 quarter, on the back of higher revenues. The company follows October to September financial year.

Welspun India: The home textiles major’s revenue is likely to cross the Rs 15,000 crore-mark by FY26, rising around 60 per cent in the next three years. The firm is looking at 'multiple drivers for growth' in the domestic market besides strengthening the export market.

Mindtree: The ex-date for the Mindtree merger is November 23 and the record date is November 24. Mindtree will be delisted from exchanges, and L&T Infotech will be renamed LTI-Mindtree.

Hindustan Motors: The company has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to extend the electric vehicle domain across the border to enhance the production of eco-friendly electric vehicle.

MBL Infrastructure: The civil construction company has received arbitration award for its residential project in Delhi. The Learned Arbitral Tribunal passed an award in favour of the company against Public Works Department, Delhi for a residential complex project in Delhi for Rs 9.29 crore from November 22, 2022, if not paid within 90 days.

Tech Mahindra: Life Insurance Corporation of India bought an additional 1.95 crore shares or 2.01% stake in the IT services company through open market transactions. With this, LIC's stake rose to 6.87% against 4.86% earlier.

Bharti Airtel: Nxtra Data, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, has started the construction of its new hyper-scale data centre in Kolkata. The company will invest Rs 600 crore in the development of the largest data centre in East India that will cater to the underserved markets of east and north-east regions along with the SAARC countries.

Kaynes Technology India: Portfolio management company ValueQuest Investment, and foreign investors TNTBC, Norges Bank, and Goldman Sachs have lapped up Rs 221 crore worth shares in Kaynes Technology India. Valuequest Investment Advisors bought 9.84 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 764.28 a piece. TNTBC as the trustee of Nomura India Stock Mother Fund bought 6 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 723.1 per share. Norges Bank on account of the Government Pension Fund Global bought 9.24 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 751.16 per share, and Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio purchased 4.66 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 705.28 per share.

Rolex Rings: PGIM India Mutual Fund offloaded 1.86 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 1,923.16 per share. PGIM India Mid Cap Opportunities Fund owned 1.78% stake or 4.85 lakh shares in the company as of September 2022.

Also Read: Inox Green Energy likely to make forgettable market debut today. Here's why

Also Read: Hindustan Zinc, this Ramesh Damani portfolio stock to go ex-dividend; Mindtree to turn ex-amalgamation