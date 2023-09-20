Stocks in news: Wipro, Tata Motors, LTIMindtree, HDFC Bank, RR Kabel and more

Domestic equity market closed lower in the previous trading session. Sensex declined 241 points to 67,596, while Nifty fell 59 points to 20,192 on Monday. Market was closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has cleared the reappointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as MD and CEO of the lender till October 26, 2026.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Cipla

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is holding preliminary talks with Apollo Global Management for a loan of up to $1 billion to help fund a planned bid for Cipla, reported Reuters.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries' arm Reliance Jio has launched JioAirFiber services, its integrated end-to-end solution for home entertainment, smart home services and high-speed broadband, across eight metro cities.

Biocon

The board of the pharma firm has cleared the appointment of Peter Bains as the Group CEO, with effect from September 18, 2023. He will report directly to Group Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

BL Kashyap

BL Kashyap has won a new order worth Rs 167 crore for civil and structure works for a SAM project.

Bluestar

AC maker Bluestar has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of up to Rs 1,000 crore on September 18. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 784.5.

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree has launched Testing as a Service for Oracle SaaS. Following the success of RELY - a comprehensive suite of assurance and compliance services platform for enterprise applications, this new product sets a new standard for Oracle SaaS testing.

NBCC

NBCC has won an order worth Rs 150 crore for planning, designing, and execution of upcoming works, including the construction of office buildings, residential campuses, and the redevelopment, repair, and renovation of KVIC Properties Pan India.

RR Kabel

The wires and cables maker will list on the bourses on September 20. This is the the first company to list in the T+2 timeline. The IPO issue price was fixed at Rs 1,035 per share.

Amber Enterprises India

The company’s subsidiary ILJIN Electronics (India), and Gurgaon-based Nexxbase Marketing have inked a joint venture agreement for manufacturing, assembling and designing of wearables and other smart electronics products. Nexxbase is into the business of selling, distributing, marketing and advertising electronic products under its brand NOISE. The proposed JV firm will be 50% owned by ILJIN and 50% by Nexxbase.

Wipro

The IT firm has joined hands with ServiceNow to create Wipro CyberTransform - Intelligent ServiceNow Risk and Security Solutions. The solution will enable organisations to integrate their risk, compliance, and security postures more quickly and effectively.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors will raise prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 3 per cent. The price hike which will come into effect from October 1 will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles. The move is aimed to offset the impact of past input costs, according to a company statement.

