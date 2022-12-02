Stocks in news: Wipro, YES Bank, Paytm, Kotak Bank and more

Benchmark indices ended higher for the eighth straight session on Thursday, logging fresh record closing highs, amid strong global market trends. Buying in IT stocks also added to gains. Sensex climbed 184.54 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 63,284.19, its fresh record closing high. During the day, it zoomed 483.42 points or 0.76 per cent to 63,583.07, its lifetime intra-day peak. Nifty rose 54.15 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 18,812.50, its fresh record closing high.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Orchid Pharma: The pharma firm’s board has approved raising of Rs 500 crore from institutional investors. The board has cleared a Qualified Institutional Placement programme to raise Rs 500 crore. The Dhanuka group took over the company in 2018.

Wipro: The industrial automation business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering announced it has inked a definitive agreement to acquire Linecraft.ai, a Pune based industrial Internet of Things (IoT) product startup in the manufacturing sector.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender has allotted 15,000 long term fully paid up non-convertible bonds with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each, on private placement basis. The coupon rate is 7.63 per cent per annum and the tenor is 7 years from date of allotment.

One97 Communications: The digital financial services firm expects its blended net payment margin to stabilise at 5 to 7 basis points led by an increase in share of UPI in the payment business, according to company's founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Net payment margin is defined as payment revenues less payment processing charges.

YES Bank: Private equity majors The Carlyle Group and Advent have received the Reserve Bank's nod to own up to 9.99 per cent in the private sector lender. The two PE funds in July this year expressed an intent to pump-in over Rs 8,000 crore in YES Bank subject to regulatory permissions. Regulatory nod is required for owning over 5 per cent in a bank.

Phoenix Mills: The developer and operator of shopping malls opened a new shopping centre in Indore with an investment of Rs 800 crore. The new facility, Phoenix Citadel Mall, spread over 19 acres, is the largest in the country.

Also Read: Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty may start on a lower note amid weak global cues; RIL, Hero MotoCorp, Yes Bank in focus

Bank of India: The public sector lender has raised Rs 1,500 crore through Basel-compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds. The bond issue was subscribed 12 times and the coupon rate is 8.57 per cent per annum.

Bandhan Bank: Plutus Wealth Management bought 90 lakh shares of the lender at an average price of Rs 235.65 apiece, for Rs 212.08 crore through an open market transaction, according to the bulk deal data available with the NSE.

Piramal Enterprises: The non-banking finance company has received board’s nod for allotment of 1,000 non-convertible debentures with a face value of Rs 10 lakh, at a further issue price of Rs 10,39,670 per debenture. The company will raise Rs 103.967 crore on private placement basis.

Punjab National Bank: The public sector lender has raised Rs 4,000 crore by issuing bonds at a coupon of 7.89 per cent per annum on a private placement basis. The bank issued bonds to 18 investors.

SJVN: The state-run utility player said its arm SJVN Green Energy and Grid Corporation of Odisha will form a joint venture to develop a 1,000 MW hydro electric project and 2,000 MW solar project entailing an investment of Rs 20,000 crore.

Cosmo First: The packaging solutions provider will carry out a Rs 108-crore buyback of its shares from existing shareholders. The company will buy back 10.09 lakh shares having a face value of Rs 10 each representing 3.70 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company as of March 31, 2022.