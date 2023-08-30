Stocks in news: Zomato, ONGC, Ami Organics, APL Apollo Tubes and more

The domestic equity market ended higher on Tuesday. Sensex rose 79 points to 65,075 and Nifty gained 36 pts to 19,342.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Zomato

Softbank will likely sell a partial stake in food delivery platform Zomato through block deals on Wednesday. SoftBank Vision Fund (SVF Global) was looking to offload 1.17 per cent stake that in holds in food delivery giant for Rs 940 crore via a block deal.

ONGC

ONGC plans to invest Rs 2 lakh crore ($24.17 billion) on clean energy projects in order to meet its 2038 net-zero carbon emissions goal.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki is looking to invest about Rs 45,000 crore to double output capacity to four million units per annum by the end of the decade.

Central Bank of India

The lender has inked a strategic co-lending partnership with IKF Home Finance Ltd to offer MSME and home loans at competitive rates.

Lupin

The firm's subsidiary Lupin Pharma Canada has launched Propranolol LA (long-acting) capsules in the 60 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg and 160 mg strengths in Canada. Propranolol LA is a generic equivalent of Inderal LA, which is used to treat heart problems, anxiety, and migraines.

Ami Organics

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte non-ODI has purchased 6,21,898 equity shares in Ami Organics through open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,250 per share, amounting to Rs 77.7 crore. High net-worth individual (HNI) Girishkumar Limbabhai Chovatia was the seller in a block deal, selling 6.25 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,250.39 per share.

APL Apollo Tubes

Promoter Rahul Gupta has sold his entire 0.54% stake or 15.01 lakh shares via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,621.46 per share. The transaction was worth Rs 243.38 crore.

