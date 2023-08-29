Stocks in news: Zomato, Reliance Industries, APL Apollo Tubes, Star Health and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Monday amid mixed global cues. Sensex gained 110 points to end the session at 64,996 and Nifty rose 40 points to settle at 19,306.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

APL Apollo Tubes

Shares of APL Apollo Tubes are in focus today amid a media report that suggested promoter may sell up to 26.3 lakh shares, or 0.85 per cent equity, via block deals. The base size of the block deal is likely at Rs 303 crore and greenshoe option of selling another Rs 116 crore shares.

Star Health

Shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd are in focus today after three entities — ROC Capital, Madison Capital and University of Notre Dame —sold shares of the firm for Rs 1,312 crore through open market transactions on Monday.

Zomato

Tiger Global, via its affiliate Internet Fund III Pte, has exited food delivery platform Zomato by selling its entire stake through bulk deals on Monday. Tiger Global sold the 1.4% stake it got as a result of the Blinkit merger for $136 million. The lock-in expiry for those shares was Monday.

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree has announced a collaboration with SaaS company CAST AI to help businesses optimise their cloud investments.

Indiabulls RealEstate

Indiabulls RealEstate has appointed current Senior Vice President Atul Chandra as Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect.

NBCC

The public sector construction company on Monday won a significant contract worth Rs 66.3 crore from the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The project involves the planning, designing, and execution of the IMA Indian Medical House, which will be located at Indraprastha in the IP estate of New Delhi.

RIL

RIL shares are in focus today after the 46th AGM of Reliance Industries Ltd was held on Monday. Chairman Mukesh Ambani formalised his succession plan at the conglomerate after five years.

SJVN

SJVN Green Energy Ltd said it has secured a Letter of Awards from Assam Power Development Corporation Ltd for three solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 320 MW. These projects were won through competitive bidding tenders conducted by APDCL. These three solar power projects shall be developed on a Build Own and Operate basis.