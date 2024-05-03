Stocks in the news: YES Bank, Adani Green, Titan, IEX, Coforge, Coal India, Wipro and more

omestic stock indices posted moderate gains on Thursday amid the expiry of weekly F&O contracts. The BSE Sensex added 128.33 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 74,611.11. The NSE Nifty50 index gained 43.35 points, or 0.19 per cent, to end the session at 22,648.20. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, May 3, 2024:



Q4 results today: Titan Company, Adani Green Energy, Britannia Industries, Godrej Properties, MRF, JSW Infrastructure, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Tata Technologies, Carborundum Universal, Inox Wind, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Raymond, HFCL, Firstsource Solutions, Aarti Drugs, Go Fashion (India), and Inox Wind Energy are among the companies that will announce their quarterly results today.



Coal India: The country's largest coal mining firm has recorded consolidated net profit at Rs 8,640.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, rising sharply by 25.8 per cent over a YoY despite weak topline, aided by strong operating numbers. Revenue from operations fell 1.9 per cent YoY to Rs 37,410.4 crore. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.



Wipro: The IT major has been selected by Independent Health, Western New York’s Medicare Advantage Plan to implement their Medicare Prescription Payment Plan platform for the upcoming open enrollment period. The platform will help Independent Health streamline the payment process to seamlessly integrate these new provisions.



YES Bank: Carlyle Group is likely to offload a 2 per cent stake in Yes Bank valued at Rs 1,500 crore through a block deal on Friday. The transaction is said to be facilitated by Goldman Sachs, according to reports. Carlyle holds an 8.74 per cent stake in Yes Bank via CA Basque Investments.



Coforge: The IT services company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 223.7 crore for the quarter ending on March 31, 2024. The company reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 2,358.5 crore, up 8.7 per cent YoY. The IT firm also signed a definitive agreement to take over Cigniti Technologies. The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share.



Indian Energy Exchange: The electricity exchange achieved an overall volume of 9,044 million units (MU) in April 2024, growing 14.1 percent over a year-ago month. The market clearing price in the day ahead market during the month at Rs 5.1 per unit decreased approximately 6 percent year-on-year.



MOIL: The manganese ore production in April 2024 increased by 22 percent year-on-year to 1.60 lakh metric tonnes, while sales grew by 17 percent year-on-year to 1.15 lakh metric tonnes during the month.



CIE Automotive India: The automotive component maker has reported consolidated net profit of Rs 230.2 crore for the March 2024 quarter, rising 4.5 per cent YoY despite weak topline and operating numbers, supported by higher other income. Revenue from operations dropped 0.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,426.8 crore for the period.



Ajanta Pharma: The specialty pharmaceutical formulation firm reported consolidated net profit of Rs 203 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, rising sharply by 66 per cent YoY. Revenue from operations grew 20 per cent to Rs 1,054 crore with India businesses increasing 14 per cent, US generic businesses up 32 per cent, Asia segments up 18 per cent, and Africa businesses up 13 per cent.

KEI Industries: The electrical wires and cables manufacturer clocked a 22 per cent YoY growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 168.6 crore for the March 2024 quarter, with healthy growth in topline and operating numbers. Revenue from operations grew 18.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,319.3 crore.

Ugro Capital: The shadow lender recorded net profit of Rs 32.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, growing 132.8 per cent YoY. Total income for the quarter, at Rs 330.4 crore, up 52.1 per cent YoY. The company has also received approval from the board for the acquisition of MyShubhLife, the embedded finance fintech platform, for Rs 45 crore.



Gujarat Industries Power Company: The company has entered into a Rs 2,832-crore loan agreement with the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID).