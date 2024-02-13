Stocks to watch out for today: SAIL, JSW Energy, IRCTC, Coal India and more

Benchmark indices ended lower on Monday led by losses in capital goods, oil and gas and metal stocks. Sensex slumped 523 points to 71,072 and Nifty lost 166 pts to 21,616. Capital goods, oil and gas and metal stocks shares were the top sectoral losers with their indices falling 1258 points, 716 points, and 756 pts, respectively on BSE.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

Earnings today

Shares of Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries, Siemens, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, IRCTC, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bosch, National Aluminium Company, Ahluwalia Contracts, Gujarat Gas, Indiabulls Real Estate, Innova Captab, INOX India, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, MTAR Technologies, Info Edge India, NBCC (India), Oil India, Prestige Estates Projects, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, and Sula Vineyards are in focus today as these firms will announce December quarter earnings.

Steel Authority of India

The state-owned steel firm logged a 22% fall in Q3 consolidated net profit to Rs 423 crore on a high base as in Q3 FY23, there was an exceptional gain of Rs 298 crore. However, revenue from operations declined 6.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 23,349 crore for the quarter.

JSW Energy

JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary, has received a letter of award for a wind capacity of 500 MW from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). As per the construction of the bid, a 700 MW greenshoe option is available over the awarded capacity. This could further increase the company’s total awarded capacity by 525 MW to a maximum of 1,025 MW.

JM Financial

The company logged a nearly 34 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 321.6 crore in Q3. Revenue from operations rose 33 percent YoY to Rs 1,236 crore, while net interest income climbed 19 percent YoY to Rs 274.5 crore in Q3 FY24.

Skipper

The power transmission and distribution structure manufacturer reported a 115.3 percent rise in net profit at Rs 20.4 crore in Q3. Revenue from operations climbed 80.2 percent YoY to Rs 801.6 crore for the quarter.

Suzlon Energy

Vivek Srivastava has been appointed as CEO, WTG Division, reporting to the Group Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from February 12.

Allcargo Logistics

The logistics services provider logged a 88 percent fall in consolidated profit to Rs 17.4 crore in Q3. Revenue from operations declined 22.2 percent YoY to Rs 3,211.6 crore for the quarter.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels

AL Mehwar Commercial Investments L L C Treefish purchased 20,90,992 equity shares in Park Hotels via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 186.15 per share; TT Asia-Pacific Equity Fund picked 11,25,349 equity shares at an average price of Rs 186.15 per share; and Quant Mutual Fund-Quant Small Cap Fund purchased 93,20,000 equity shares at an average price of Rs 196.33 per share. Together they acquired a 5.87 percent stake in the company.

Coal India

State-run firm’s net profit rose to Rs 9,069 crore in Q3 from Rs 6,799 crore in the second quarter. The board has announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share. The coal behemoth's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 7,755.55 crore in the year-ago period.

GSK Pharmaceuticals

The biopharma company logged a consolidated profit of Rs 45.72 crore in Q3, declining 72.2 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations rose 0.4 percent YoY to Rs 805.26 crore for the quarter.

Aurionpro Solutions

The company said its board of directors has cleared the issue of up to 9,02,935 equity shares on a preferential basis, at a price of Rs 2,215 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 200 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels

The company has inked a licence agreement for a new hotel in Marpalle, Telangana, under its brand, Lemon Tree Resort. The hotel will be spread over 5 acre and have 50 rooms, including 14 villas, of which 5 will be water villas. It is expected to be operational in FY27.

HEG

The graphite electrode manufacturer logged a 58.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.7 crore in Q3 compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Revenue from operations climbed 6 percent YoY to Rs 562.4 crore for the quarter.

Also read: Stock recommendations by analyst for February 13: Wipro, Kalyan Jewellers and Dr Reddy's

Also read: Allcargo Logistics shares in focus as Q3 profit falls 88%