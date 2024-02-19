Stocks to watch out for today: Tata Power, NHPC, Paytm, RVNL, Titagarh Rail and more

Benchmark indices ended higher on Friday. Sensex rose 376 points to 72,426 and Nifty ended 130 pts higher at 21,910. BSE investor wealth climbed to Rs 389.60 lakh crore.



Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.



One 97 Communications



Paytm has joined hands with Axis Bank for the settlement of merchant payments. The company issued a release stating that One97 Communications has shifted its nodal account to Axis Bank through an escrow account that it has opened with it. One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, Paytm QR, Soundbox, and card machines, will continue to operate seamlessly for all their merchant partners.



PB Fintech



IRDAI has granted in-principle approval to Policybazaar Insurance Brokers (Policybazaar), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, for the upgrade of its licence from Direct Insurance Broker (Life & General) to Composite Insurance Broker.



Bajaj Auto



The buyback committee constituted by the Board of Directors has fixed February 29 as the record date for determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who will be eligible to participate in the buyback. On January 8, the board approved a proposal for buyback of up to 40 lakh shares at a price of Rs 10,000 per share, amounting to Rs 4,000 crore.



Larsen & Toubro



L&T Realty Developers, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has incorporated a company, LH Uttarayan Premium Realty, a wholly owned subsidiary.



Titagarh Rail Systems



The company has received an order from the defence Ministry for the procurement of 250 specialized wagons. The order value is Rs 170 crore. Execution of the contract will start 12 months after the signing of contract and will be completed in 36 months.



Omaxe



The company has been declared as a successful bidder by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for the development of two bus terminals at a cost of Rs 385 crore.



GP Petroleums



The company has inked a distributorship agreement with NOOR Trading, Bangladesh.



ITI



The state-owned telecom maker has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with J&K Operations for manufacturing and providing of BharOS-enabled digital devices and services.



Tata Power



The Tata Group firm has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy, to acquire Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission, a project special purpose vehicle (SPV) for Rs 838 crore.



CRISIL



The rating agency has clocked a 33 percent on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 210.1 crore for the October–December quarter, led by healthy operating numbers. Revenue from operations rose 11.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 917.7 crore for the quarter.



NHPC



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for a 300 MW solar power plant in Bikaner, Rajasthan. NHPC is setting up the project under the government’s CPSU Scheme, Phase-II, Tranche-III, with a total investment of over Rs 1,732 crore, It is scheduled to be commissioned by September 2024.



Equitas Small Finance Bank



The small finance bank is now the official banking partner with the Chennai Super Kings. As part of this partnership, the Chennai Super Kings team will sport the Equitas Small Finance Bank logo on the leading side of their headgear.



RVNL



Public Sector Undertaking RVNL's order book hit Rs 65,000 crore, 50 per cent of which are railway projects, the firm said. RVNL is also looking for new projects in off-shore markets including Central Asia and UAE and Western Asia, the management said. "We have got an order book of around Rs 65,000 crore, which roughly constitutes 50 per cent from the nomination, that is the typical railway projects, and 50 per cent from the market. In time to come, we should maintain an order book of around Rs 75,000 crore," top management officials said in reply to a question.

