Stocks in news: IDBI Bank, Indiabulls Real Estate, YES Bank, RIL, SBI

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their quarterly earnings are Muthoot Finance, CSB Bank, Ruchi Soya Industries, V2 Retail, Ramky Infrastructure and Tips Industries among others.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 227 points, Nifty at 11,450; L&T, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank top gainers

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Company has raised Rs 3,089 crore by issuing equity shares to existing investors.

IDBI Bank: Lender said it has received shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 11,000 crore by issuing shares through various modes.

Telecom shares: Shares of Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, RCom will be under investors' focus today as the Supreme Court's three-judge bench led by Justice Arun Mishra will hear the issue of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues today.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea : TRAI has asked Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to submit all pending data post their priority plan presentation on August 10, as the regulator moves closer to finalising its views on the contentious issue, PTI reported citing a source.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Company's net profit fell 94.5%to Rs 29.28 crorein the quarter ended June.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Indiabulls group is close to a deal with Bangalore-based real estate major Embassy group and global private equity giant Blackstone, which will see its exit from the real estate development space.

YES Bank: The private lender cut its stake in CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Tuesday, after selling 2,38,27,756 shares on the BSE, and another 2,80,00,000 shares on NSE.

Reliance Industries (RIL): Company said its retail unit has acquired a majority equity stake in online pharma company Netmeds for around Rs 620 crore.

State Bank of India: Company announced that it is raising up to Rs 10,000 crore in a bond sale.

ICICI Bank: Lender said People's Bank of China has picked up 0.006 per cent stake in ICICI Bank by investing Rs 15 crore in the private sector lender's Rs 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) exercise.

Earnings Today: Muthoot Finance, CSB Bank, Ruchi Soya Industries, V2 Retail, Ramky Infrastructure and Tips Industries among others will be announcing their April-June quarterly earnings today.

RIL share gains 1.5% after firm buys majority stake in Netmeds

SBI share gains 3% as lender to raise Rs 10,000 crore via bond sale