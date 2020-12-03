Stocks in news: Wipro, Trident, Airtel, M&M, Ceat, MCX, Sun Pharma

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty at open at record highs; Maruti, ONGC, L&T, NTPC, SBI top performers

Wipro: Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm said it has won a multi-year contract from Verifone, a global leader in payments and commerce solutions, to drive agility across its cloud services offerings.

Trident: Company issued Commercial Paper for Rs 50 crore.

Bharti Airtel: Nettle Infrastructure Investments, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, has acquired an additional 4.94% stake in Bharti Infratel for Rs 2,882.32 crore. Nettle Infrastructure Investment bought one lot each of 6.65 crore equity shares of the company on the BSE and NSE at Rs 215.5 per share. With this, Bharti Airtel's total direct and indirect stake in its mobile tower arm Infratel has risen to 41.66%.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, a promoter of Tata Chemicals, on Wednesday purchased more than 18 lakh shares of the company worth over ?76 crore via open market transaction. As per Tata Chemicals' shareholding data for September 2020 quarter, Tata Sons held 29.39% stake in the company as a promoter.

M&M: Ratings firm CARE has reaffirmed credit ratings on short term and long-term bank facilities of the company worth Rs 1,441 crore at 'A1+' and 'AAA' with stable outlook respectively. The ratings assigned to the bank facilities of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) continue to reflect its dominant market position in the Indian Tractor industry and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) segment along with its diversified product profile, the ratings agency said.

Ceat: Tyre maker has partnered with Nissan Motor for supplying tyres for the Japanese carmaker's newly-launched subcompact SUV Magnite. The compact SUV market in India is set to grow exponentially in the coming years, and Ceat has best in class product offering in this segment, the company said in its press release.

MCX: The Commodity bourse has received approval from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the launch of futures trading in natural rubber.

Apollo Hospitals: Healthcare major's board has approved the proposal to seek shareholders' nod for raising up to Rs 1,500 crore in one or more tranches by way of postal ballot.

Alkem Labs: Company received US FDA nod for generic of Ranexa drug.

Sun Pharma: Company received US FDA nod for generic of Wellbutrin XL drug.

Fermenta Biotech: Company's US arm acquires membership interest in AGD Nutrition for USD 1.3 million.

Reliance Capital: The company has received preliminary bids from private equity firms, including Blackstone, Bain Capital and Oaktree, for the businesses it has put up for sale.

DHFL: Lenders to Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd have moved the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate personal insolvency proceedings against the erstwhile promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhwan. DHFL owes Rs 87,031 crore to financial creditors, including Rs 39,000 crore from banks.

ONGC, Oil India: Energy giant ExxonMobil is in talks to buy stake in some producing oil and gas fields in India, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said.

Coal India: Company said overall offtake of coal increased by 8 per cent to 51.3 million tonnes last month, spurred by increased demand for the dry fuel from non-power sectors.