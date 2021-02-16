Stocks in news: Jet Airways, Titan, Future Retail, AstraZeneca Pharma, Indian Bank, TCS

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Nestle India, Varun Beverages, Schaeffler India, G M Polyplast and R Systems International among others

Share Market Live: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty at 15,300; SBI, M&M, Maruti top gainers

Jet Airways: The airline, which has been grounded for nearly two years, reported a standalone loss of Rs 2,841.45 crore as against a loss of Rs 5,535.75 crore in a year ago period and a total income of Rs 354.2 crore for the year ended March 2020.

Titan: Subsidiary CataLane incorporated 'StudioC Inc' as a wholly-owned subsidiary. CaratLane acquired 100 percent stake in StudioC Inc worth $150,000.

Future Retail: Future Group has alleged that Amazon had asked for $40 million (around Rs 290.41 crore) in compensation for the deal with Reliance Industries, a charge that the e-commerce major termed as "false and misleading claims".

Wipro, Tech Mahindra: The Indian tech majors have signed agreements to support end-to-end IT transformation for Germany-based telecommunications provider Telefonica Germany / O2.

AstraZeneca Pharma: World Health Organization (WHO) listed two versions of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for these vaccines to be rolled out globally through Covax

DFM Foods: CRISIL assigned long-term rating to the company as A-/Stable and short-term rating as A2+.

Gujarat State Petronet: Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) increased stake in the company to 5.03% from 4.9998% via open market transaction.

Indian Bank: State-owned bank said it has successfully integrated the software system with the erstwhile Allahabad Bank post the amalgamation.

TCS: IT services major Tata Consultancy Services said it has launched a Neural Automotive and Industrial Experience Center in Troy, Michigan, to help customers accelerate innovation.

SIS: The company approved the proposal of buyback of up to Rs 99.99 crore worth of equity shares, at a price of Rs 550 per share.

Poly Medicure: The company opened its QIP for subscription on February 15 and fixed the floor price at Rs 550.79 per share.

CDG Petchem: The company appointed Vijay Jain as Chief Financial officer.

Geojit Financial Services: The company tied up with Lotusdew to launch small, midcap stock basket using AI as part of its Smartfolios platform.

