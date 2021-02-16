Share Market Live: Sensex rises 250 points to record high, Nifty above 15,300; SBI, M&M, Maruti top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on February 16: SShare market indices continued rising to new record highs on Tuesday, tracking positive cues from global equities. Sensex traded 250 points higher at 52,400 and Nifty gained 55 points to 15,371. Today, Sensex hit a record high of 52,516 and Nifty hit a lifetime high of 15,340. December quarterly earnings announcements by Nestle India, Varun Beverages, Schaeffler India, G M Polyplast and R Systems International will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex climbed 609 points to end at 52,154 and Nifty gained 151 points to 15,314.

9. 40 AM: Morning view on the market

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"Bull markets have an uncanny ability to climb many walls of worries. And, this bull market, in typical style, is consistently climbing many such walls. The border stress with China, the farmers' strike, inflation, crude spike...are no longer issues of concern. The bulls are focussed on growth & earnings recovery and the incredibly improving Covid incidence. FPIs feel that India has the best post- Covid rebound story. In such a favourable setting, investors should remain invested with occasional profit booking. Bank Nifty is fast catching up with the rest of Nifty. IT has still room to go up. There is value in pockets of mid-small-caps."

9. 30 AM: Nifty technical outlook

Reliance Research said in its note," NSE-NIFTY surpassed its near-term hurdle of 15,250-level convincingly and recorded new high of 15,340. Overall market breadth remained negative and major sectors remained mix. Major technical indicators were in buy mode. As mentioned earlier, a stable move above 15,250-level will strengthen the index for its next leg of up-move, which could take the index towards 15,500-15,800-16,000-level. In case of decline, the index will find support at around 15,000-level initially and 14,850-level subsequently.

As for the day, support is placed at around 15,259 and then at 15,203 levels, while resistance is observed at 15,355 and then at 15,396 levels."

9. 25 AM: Global markets

Overseas, Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as optimism about the global economic recovery and expectations of low interest rates drive investments into riskier assets.

The mainland Chinese markets will remain closed for Lunar New Year through Wednesday. The U.S. stock market was closed on Monday for Presidents Day.

On the coronavirus front, the World Health Organization gave emergency use approval to AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines on Monday, allowing distribution to some of the world's poorest countries to begin.

9. 15 AM:Opening session

Share market indices opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex traded 250 points higher at 52,400 and Nifty gained 55 points to 15,371. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating a positive trend in domestic grounds today.

9. 05 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,234.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,048.55 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 February, provisional data showed.

8. 50 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, Indian Rupee gained by 7 paise to close at 72.68 against US dollar.

8. 45 AM: Closing on Monday

Equity markets closed at record highs, with Sensex crossing the 52,000 mark for the very first time on Monday, tracking positive cues from global equities. Riding the gains in bank and realty stocks today, Sensex climbed 609 points to end at 52,154 and Nifty gained 151 points to 15,314.

IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers today. Indian Oil, NTPC, ONGC, Tata Steel, Grasim Industries, Coal India and M&M were top losers on Sensex

