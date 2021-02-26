Stocks in news: RailTel, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, HCL Tech, SBI, Ashok Leyland, DHFL

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market Live: Sensex drops 800 points, Nifty at 14,888; Bjajaj Finance, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank top losers

RailTel Corporation of India: RailTel will make its market debut on Friday.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator will conduct an extraordinary general meeting 19 March to seek the approval of board members on the proposal of issuance of equity shares of the company on preferential basis through special resolution. The company had raised $1.25 billion overseas, it said on Thursday.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender has agreed to buy 4,995 shares in payments infrastructure company Ferbine Pvt. Ltd for Rs 49,950 translating into an equity shareholding of 9.99%.

HDFC Bank: The lender has bought 4,995 shares at Rs 10 each issued by Ferbine Pvt. Ltd. Ferbine has been incorporated to make an application to the Reserve Bank of India to set up a pan-India Umbrella Entity for retail payments.

Hatsun Agro: Company has commenced commercial production at its new facility in Maharashtra set up at a cost of Rs 130 crore, the company said on Thursday.

HCL Tech: The IT services major said its subsidiary HCL America Inc has approved a proposal for issuing senior unsecured notes of up to USD 500 million.

DHFL: The NBFC said it has received no objection from the Reserve Bank and has filed application with NCLT for submission of the resolution plan of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance.

Bank of Baroda: The bank's board approved the opening and issue price of its share sale on Thursday. 'The issue price was fixed at Rs 85.98 per share and the bank may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price.

Jet Airways: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which is hearing the resolution plan of the grounded carrier has granted time till March 2 to aviation regulator DGCA to respond on the airline's slots issue.

SBI: State Bank of India and Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enable faster processing of home loans, approvals and to provide other benefits.

Infosys: The IT services major said it will add 300 local jobs in Pennsylvania as part of its ongoing hiring plans in the US.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The realty firm said it has acquired 7.89 acres of land to develop a residential project in Bengaluru. The project will offer about 5 lakh sq ft of carpet area. The launch of the project is planned for FY 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Ashok Leyland: The company has completed the acquisition 38% of Hinduja Tech Ltd's (HTL) share capital from Nissan International Holding BV for a total consideration of Rs 70,20 crore. HTL has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashok Leyland.

Indian Bank: The lender has decided to exercise the call option on its outstanding AT 1 perpetual bonds worth Rs 2500 crore on March 30.