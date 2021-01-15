Stocks in news: Airtel, SAIL, L&T Infotech, Bharat Dynamics, Strides Pharma, IRCON

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are HCL Tech, PVR: HCL Tech, PVR, Shoppers Stop, L&T Finance Holdings, Hathway Cable and Aditya Birla Mone.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 50 points, Nifty at 14,595; Bajaj twins, NTPC, HCL Tech top gainers

Bharti Airtel: MSCI Global Standard Indexes said that the telecom operator's stock will be a part of its February quarterly review. The move follows an approval to increase foreign investment limit in the telecom major to 100% from 49%.

Steel Authority of India: The government's sale of its 5% shareholding in the steelmaker was over-subscribed 3.6 times on its opening on Thursday. The OFS for retail investors opens today.

L&T Infotech: The company to expanded its multi-year global alliance with IBM to help businesses transform their operations through open hybrid cloud adoption.

PNC Infratech: PNC Bithur Kanpur Highways, subsidiary of the company, has received communication from National Highways Authority of India confirming the achievement of financial closure for project (Four Laning of Aligarh-Kanpur section in UP).

IRCON International: The company completed 30 KM section between Korichhapar to Dharamjaigarh within the targeted date.

Bharat Dynamics: The company and Thales have signed a Teaming Agreement to work in partnership on the STARStreak Air Defence system with the support of both the Governments of India and the United Kingdom.

Strides Pharma: The company received US FDA approval for Emtricitabine & Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets used to treat HIV.

Digicontent: The company approved the appointment of Ajay S Nair as CFO.

Earnings today: HCL Technologies, L&T Finance Holdings, PVR, Shoppers Stop, Bhakti Gems and Jewellery, Aditya Birla Money, Gautam Gems, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Indo Asian Finance, Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes, Next Mediaworks, Onward Technologies, Plastiblends India, Soril Infra Resources, Yaarii Digital Integrated Services and Ardi Investment will announce their December quarterly earnings today.