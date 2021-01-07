Stocks in news: Bandhan Bank, Lupin, TCS, SBI, Wipro, Maruti

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments.

Bandhan Bank: Loans and advances rose 5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 80,255 crore in October-December. Total deposits rose 8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 71,188 crore. Ratio of retail deposits to total deposits rose to 81% in October-December, as compared with 77% as on September 30. CASA ratio rose to 43% in third quarter, as compared with 38% in July-September 2020.

NMDC: Company raise Lump Ore prices by 9.6% to Rs 5,700 per ton from Rs 5,200 per ton. Fines prices were also raised 4.3% to Rs 4,810 per ton from Rs 4,610 per ton. Prices were last revised on December 15, 2020.

Dixon Technologies (India): Has entered into an agreement with boAt for manufacturing of Twin wireless speakers

Lupin: The pharma major has received approval for its Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP from the U.S. FDA, to market a generic equivalent of Bactrim Oral Suspension of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Future Consumer: Company's loan default amount till December 31 stands at Rs 90 crore and total outstanding loan amount stands at Rs 329.09 crore. The NCDs and NCRPs default amount stands at Rs 20 crore and the total outstanding amount is Rs 220 crore. Total financial indebtedness of the company including short-term and long-term debt is Rs 549.09 crore

NCL Industries: Cement production rose 50% to 6,32,746 MT in Q3FY21 from 4,23,199 MT in Q3FY20. Cement dispatches rose 45% to 6,25,162 MT versus 4,30,861 MT year-on-year. RMC production and sales (CuM) rose 36% to 72,152 versus 53,142 year-on-year.

Maruti Suzuki: The carmaker's total production in December 2020 increased 33.78% to 1,55,127 units. Maruti Suzuki India had produced a total 1,15,949 units in the same month of 2019.

TCS: Tata Sons tendered shares worth Rs 9,997 crore of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) during the IT major's Rs 16,000 crore-buyback offer that concluded recently. The single largest shareholder of TCS, Tata Sons tendered more than 3.33 crore shares during the offer, according to a regulatory filing.

State Bank of India: Lender has raised $600 million through offshore bonds. The five and half year duration bonds raised by SBI's London branch were priced at a coupon of 1.8%.

Wipro: Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israel's Tel Aviv University for research and analysis in quantum science and technology.

IDFC First Bank: Lender's credit growth rose 0.7% to Rs 1,10,499 crore during the third quarter ended December 2020. Bank had an outstanding loan of Rs 1,09,698 crore as of December 31, 2019, and on a quarterly basis, the loan growth was 3% from Rs 1,06,828 crore as on September 30, 2020.

IIFL Finance: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed its AA/Negative rating to the NCDs and Subordinated Debt and long-term bank facilities of the company. Further the rating agency has reaffirmed its AA/Negative rating to the NCDs of IIFL Home Finance a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

CEAT: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed its AA/Stable rating to the long-term bank facilities of Rs 800 crore and A1+ rating to the short-term bank facilities of Rs 1,150 crore. Further the rating agency has reaffirmed A1+ rating to Commercial Paper of Rs 350 crore.