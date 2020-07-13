Stocks in news: RIL, Yes Bank, Avenue Supermarts, IRCTC, SAIL, Biocon

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released in the upcoming week.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty at 10,868; Rossari Biotech Rs 500-crore IPO opens today

Reliance Industries: Qualcomm Ventures will invest Rs 730 crore for a 0.15% stake in Jio Platforms Ltd, becoming the 12th entity to invest in the digital services subsidiary in the last three months.

Avenue Supermarts Q1: Company's profit stood at Rs 40.09 crore in Q1 FY21 as against Rs 323.09 crore in the year-ago. Company's revenue came in at Rs 3,883.2 crore in Q1 FY21 as compared to Rs 5,814.6 crore in Q1 FY20.

SAIL Q4: Company's profit stood at Rs 2,647.52 crore in Q4FY20 as against Rs 548 crore in the year-ago. Company's revenue came in at Rs 16,172 crore in Q4 FY20 versus Rs 18,492 crore in Q4 FY19.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Q4: Company's profit stood at Rs 240 crore in Q4FY20 as against Rs 95 crore in the year-ago. Company's revenue came in at Rs 1,342.5 crore in Q4 FY20 versus Rs 1,431 crore in Q4 FY19.

Future Consumer Q4: Company reported a loss of Rs 175.33 crore in March quarter as against profit of Rs 7.75 crore in the year-ago. Company's revenue came in at Rs 947 crore in Q4 FY20 as against Rs 1,037.4 crore in Q4FY19.

IRCTC Q4: Company's profit came in at Rs 150.6 crore in Q4 FY20 versus Rs 83.97 crore in Q4 FY19. Company's revenue stood at Rs 586.89 crore as against Rs 497.74 crore YoY.

Yes Bank: The lender will conduct press meet to announce its follow on public offering on July 13.

ITC: The company will announce its June quarter earnings 2020 on July 24

Biocon: Company's drug Itolizumab has received DCGI approval for its use in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients suffering from moderate to severe respiratory distress.