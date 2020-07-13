Share Market LIVE: Sensex climbs over 300 points, Nifty at 10,867; Rossari Biotech Rs 500-crore IPO opens today

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty majorly bullish on Monday, amid positive global equities on back of heavy buying index heavyweights like RIL, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank among others. Sensex gained 338 points higher to 36,930 and nifty rose 95 points to 10,862. SGX Nifty was rising 50 points higher at 10,842, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. On Friday, Sensex closed 143 points lower at 36,594 and Nifty fell 45 points to 10,768. During the last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 572.91 points or 1.59%. Globally, markets were rising amid hopes of a better Q1 earning season.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10.17 AM: Gland Pharma files papers for IPO

Hyderabad-based Gland Pharma has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offer that includes fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 1,250 crore.

Apart from the fresh issue, there is an Offer for Sale (OFS) of a little over 3.4 crore shares as part of the initial public offering (IPO).

The company, backed by China's Fosun Pharma, has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi. It develops, manufactures and markets complex injectables.

10. 03 AM: Top gainers and losers

RIL, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HUL and Maruti were among the other gainers on Sensex pack today. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel and HDFC were among the top laggards.

9. 50 AM: RIL M-cap hits 12 Lakh crore

Reliance Ind has become the 1st Indian company to hit market cap of Rs 12 lakh crore in today's opening session. RIL's market cap has risen to Rs 12 lakh cr from Rs 11 lakh cr in less than a month. This was on back of the news that Qualcomm Ventures will invest Rs 730 crore for a 0.15% stake in Jio Platforms Ltd, becoming the 12th entity to invest in the digital services subsidiary in the last three months.

9. 30 AM: Rossari Biotech IPO details

Rossari Biotech is all set to break the four-month dry run in the initial public offerings (IPO) market with its Rs 500-crore IPO.

The company's Rs 500-crore IPO, which was earlier scheduled to launch on March 18, was cancelled due to unfavorable market conditions. The IPO is a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS), post a pre-IPO placement

The finalisation of basis of allotment will be processed on July 20, while the initiation of refunds will be done on 21 July. The credit of shares to demat account will take place on 22 July and the shares will be listed on BSE, NSE on July 23, 2020.

9. 16 AM: Opening bell

Sensex and Nifty majorly bullish on Monday, amid positive global equities. Sensex gained 338 points higher to 36,930 and nifty rose 95 points to 10,862.

9. 10 AM: Nifty technical indicators

Nifty has been consistently moving volatile in the last few sessions. As per technical indicators, as long as the crucial support of 10,660-10,560 remains intact, Nifty could first surpass the 10,850 mark and head towards 11,000-11,200, its resistance levels.

9.07 AM: Upcoming quarterly earnings

Following are the major companies that are scheduled to report June quarter earnings in the second week of July:

July 14: Delta Corps, Mindtree and Wipro

July 15: Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, Infosys, L&T Infotech and Minda Corp

July 16: Bajaj Consumer and Cyient

July 17: Balkrishna Industries, Britannia Industries, Granules India and ICICI General Insurance

July 18: HDFC Bank and M&M Financials

July 24: ITC

8. 55 AM: Nifty outlook

On Nifty's near term technical outlook, Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote said,"Nifty index is trading around the resistance of rising wedge and approaching the crest of the wedge. The participation in the rally is not broad-based, only a few heavyweights are driving the index higher. We believe the market is little stretched in the short term and expect a very limited upside. A break below 10,600 will significantly dent the strength of the bulls."

8. 50 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, Indian rupee, the local currency ended lower at 75.20 per dollar as against the last closing of 74.99 per dollar.

8. 45 AM: Market this week

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended the week on a bearish note on Friday, tracking weak global cues amid concerns of a fresh set of lockdowns on back of the rise in coronavirus cases worldwide.

Contrary to the last week, when equity markets were buoyed on optimism over vaccine development and better-than-expected economic data across countries, markets this week turned volatile amid fresh wave of coronavirus cases hitting top economies as well as domestic grounds

8. 40 AM: Global cues

Global market trends will continue to dictate the domestic markets, in the absence of any major domestic event. Where Wall Street ended on a positive note, Asian indices followed trend. European markets also reversed the trend and closed the week higher, on hopes of stimulus amid upbeat economic data.

8. 35 AM: Rossari Biotech Rs 500-crore IPO opens today

Rossari Biotech's 500-crore IPO, that comprises a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS), will open its subscription on July 13 and the public issue will close on July 15. The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares to the tune of Rs 150 crore and sale of more than 1 crore equity shares by the company's promoters through offer-for-sale route. The issue size is expected at around Rs 494-496 crore. The shares will be listed on BSE, NSE on July 23, 2020.

8.30AM: Closing bell

On Friday, Sensex closed 143 points lower at 36,594 and Nifty fell 45 points to 10,768.

