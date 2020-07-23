Stocks in news: Vodafone Idea, Larsen & Turbo, Rallis India, ICICI Securities

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are AU Small Finance Bank, Biocon, Dish TV, HDFC Asset Management Company, PNB Housing Finance, Radico Khaitan among others.

Vodafone Idea: The Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by the income tax department challenging Bombay High Court's order asking it to refund Rs 833 crore to Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro: Company posted 68.37% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 536.88 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 as against Rs 1,697.62 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Rossari Biotech: The speciality chemicals manufacturing firm that concluded its initial public offer las week, will make its stock market listing today.

ICICI Securities: Company reported a 70% jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 193 crore in the April-June quarter as against a PAT of Rs 114 crore in the year-ago period.

Rallis India: Company reported a 53% growth in consolidated profit to Rs 92 crore during the first quarter of 2020-21 as against Rs 60 crore in April-June quarter of 2019-20.

Future Retail: Company said it has missed paying $14 million interest due on Wednesday on its offshore bonds worth $500 million due in 2025.

Glenmark: The pharma major said that Phase 3 clinical trial of antiviral drug Favipiravir in mild to moderate covid-19 patients showed 40% faster recovery compared to those on standard supportive care.

Earnings: AU Small Finance Bank, Biocon, Dish TV, HDFC Asset Management Company, PNB Housing Finance, Radico Khaitan are among the top companies that will be reporting their April-June quarterly earnings.