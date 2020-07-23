Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 50 points, Nifty at 11,135; Biocon, PNB Housing, Biocon Q1 results today

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Thursday, extending yesterday's losses amid weak set of global cues. Sensex traded 63 points higher at 37,934 and Nifty gained 27 points higher to 11,160. Yesterday, Sensex closed 58 points lower at 37,871 and Nifty ended 29 points down at 11,132.

9. 36 AM: Nifty outlook

Reliance Smart Money in its daily note, NSE-NIFTY reversed from its new four and half month high of 11,238 level and breached its daily rising trend. Yesterday, the index reversed down due to lack of mixed global cues and also, amidst higher level profit booking in frontline majors. Despite recent decline, its major technical indicator remained in favour of bulls. We believe the index will either remain sideways or it will witness minor decline before resumes northward journey. As mentioned earlier, on the lower side, the index will initially find support at around 10,865 mark and then at around 10,560 level. On the higher side, the index will face hurdles around 11,435 and 11,600 levels.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,047 and then at 10,961 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,228 and then at 11,324 levels

9. 28 AM: Weak global cues

Overseas, European shares erased the economic stimulus-backed rally and reversed the trend to red, triggered by a fall in Asian indices. The spread of the coronavirus in the US and other hotspots heightened concerns that economic recovery is far from assured in the near term. The United States also reported more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday leading to Nasdaq's closing in the red.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, "The spike in US-China tensions hit the global markets while a surge in virus infections globally also impacted sentiment."

9. 12 AM: Opening session

Sensex traded 63 points higher at 37,934 and Nifty gained 27 points higher to 11,160.

9.00 AM: Stocks in news

AU Small Finance Bank, Biocon, Dish TV, HDFC Asset Management Company, PNB Housing Finance, Radico Khaitan among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session.

8. 50 AM: Earnings

AU Small Finance Bank, Biocon, Dish TV, HDFC Asset Management Company, PNB Housing Finance, Radico Khaitan are among the top companies that will be reporting their April-June quarterly earnings

8. 40 AM: Rupee Closing

On the currency front, Indian rupee ended almost unchanged at 74.76 per dollar on Tuesday, as against the earlier close of 75.75 per dollar.

8. 30 AM: Closing

Reversing the trend after five straight sessions of gains, Sensex closed 58 points lower at 37,871 and Nifty ended 29 points down at 11,132.

Sensex ends 58 points lower, Nifty at 11,132 amid weak global cues