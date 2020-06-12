Stocks in news: SBI, Lupin, Oil India, HDFC Asset Management, TVS Srichakra, M&M, Eicher Motors, Hindalco

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting March quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are M&M, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, Goodyear, Castrol India, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceutical, Geojit Financial Services among others.

On Thursday, Sensex ended 708 points lower at 33,538 and Nifty fell 214 points to 9,902.

On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 805 crore in equities, while DIIs offloaded Rs 874 crore in equities on Thursday's session

Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 1,100 points, Nifty at 9,900; M&M, Eicher Motors, Hindalco Q4 results today

SBI: Bank's board has approved 2.1% stake sale in the SBI Life via OFS, in order to comply with public stake norm

Lupin: The company announced that it has received approval for Albendazole Tablets USP, 200 mg, from drug regulator USFDA to market a generic equivalent of Albenza Tablets, 200 mg, of Impax Laboratories.

Gokul Refoils & Solvent: Company said that a board of directors meeting will be held on June 16, 2020 to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO): Fitch Ratings classifies a company as a government-related entity (GRE) that is credit-linked to the Indian sovereign (BBB-/Stable/F3). Fitch sees HUDCO as an important GRE and hence believes there is a high likelihood of extraordinary support from the state, if needed.

TVS Srichakra: Company board has re-appointed Mr R. Naresh as Managing Director (Designated as Executive Vice Chairman) of the company for a further period of three (3) years with effect from 16th June, 2020.

HDFC Asset Management Company: Company's board of directors has re-appointed Mr. Milind Barve as Managing Director, for a further period effective from November 1, 2020 upto January 31, 2021

Capital Trust: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the company and its subsidiary's rating as BBB- with a stable outlook.

E.I.D.-Parry: Company reported consolidated revenue from operations for March quarter at Rs 4,245 crore, registering an increase of 16% on YoY basis. Company's consolidated profit after tax and non-controlling interest stood at Rs 157 crores compared to Rs 158 crore in a year ago period.

Infosys: Company has announced the launch of its enterprise-grade 'Return to Workplace' solutions to help clients ensure safety and wellness of their employees as they adapt to new ways of working amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earnings Today: M&M, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, Goodyear, Castrol India, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceutical, Geojit Financial Services, Bharat Seats, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, TCPL Packaging among others will report Q4 results today.