Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 1,100 points, Nifty at 9,900; M&M, Eicher Motors, Hindalco Q4 results today

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Market indices Sensex and Nifty followed the bearish trend from overseas and opened sharply lower on Friday. BSE Sensex was trading 1,100 points lower at 32,434 and NSE Nifty was down 215 points at 9,902. Domestic market indices continued trading on a bearish note as investors' sentiments were cautious amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country. Markets globally traded on a mixed note today, as investors sentiments were buoyed with many economies re-opening, although kept cautious stance over the fears of a second wave of coronavirus. Companies set to announce their earnings are M&M, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, Goodyear, Castrol India, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceutical, Geojit Financial Services among others.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9.49 AM: Market in bearish trend

Domestic market indices continued trading on a bearish note as investors' sentiments were cautious amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country. Markets globally traded on a mixed note today, as investors sentiments were buoyed with many economies re-opening, although kept cautious stance over the fears of a second wave of coronavirus.

9.35 AM: Top losers and gainers

IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, ONGC, ZEE Entertainment and Kotak Bank were among the top losers today, while Infratel, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers today.

9.15 AM: Sensex falls over 1000 points

Market indices Sensex and Nifty followed the bearish trend from overseas and opened sharply lower on Friday. BSE Sensex was trading 1,100 points lower at 32,434 and NSE Nifty was down 215 points at 9,902.

9.00 AM: Earnings Today

Companies set to announce their earnings are M&M, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, Goodyear, Castrol India, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceutical, Geojit Financial Services among others.

8. 40 AM: FII/ DII action

On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 805 crore in equities, while DIIs offloaded Rs 874 crore in equities on Thursday's session

8.30 AM: Closing

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty closed sharply lower on Thursday's volatile session, backed by weak Asian and US equities. Sensex ended 708 points lower at 33,538 and Nifty fell 214 points lower at 9,902.