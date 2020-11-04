Stocks in news: Adani Ports, Nerolac, Muthoot Finance, JSW Energy, PVR

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are SBI, Lupin, HPCL, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Apollo Tyres among others.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Company posted 31.57% YoY growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,393.69 crore for the quarter ended September as against Rs 1,054.1 crore. Company's revenue rose to Rs 2,902.5 crore from Rs 2,821.2 crore YoY.

Kansai Nerolac: Company reported decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 167.96 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

Muthoot Finance: Muthoot Finance on Tuesday reported a 2.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 930.80 crore for the second quarter ended September of the current fiscal year.

JSW Energy: The company said its consolidated net profit remained almost unchanged at Rs 352.1

Adani Gas: Company reported higher profit at Rs 136 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 120 crore, while its revenue dropped to Rs 441 crore from Rs 503 crore YoY. The company has acquired three geographical areas for city gas distribution, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch (East) and now have a presence in 22 cities as a standalone entity.

PVR: The company posted consolidated loss at Rs 183.9 crore in Q2FY21 against profit of Rs 47.9 crore in a year ago period. Tts revenue fell to Rs 40.4 crore from Rs 973.2 crore YoY.

Ajanta Pharma: Company reported higher profit at Rs 170.2 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 116.4 crore in a year ago period. Company has approved to buyback shares worth up to Rs 135.97 crore at Rs 1,850 per share.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: The lender reported profit at Rs 14.01 crore in Q2FY21 as against Rs 22.07 crore during the same period last year. Company's NII fell to Rs 88.66 crore from Rs 100.65 crore YoY.

Godrej Industries: Rating firm CRISIL assigned 'A1+' rating to the company's issue of Commercial Paper Programme of up to Rs 1,500 crore.

Uflex: Rating firm CRISIL reaffirmed long term credit rating at A/Stable.

Earnings Today: State Bank of India, Lupin, HPCL, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Apollo Tyres, Asahi India Glass, Balrampur Chini Mills, BASF India, Gati, Godrej Agrovet, Greenply Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hikal, Indian Hotels, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jubilant Life Sciences, Jyothy Labs, Kalpataru Power Transmission, KEC International, Nelco, Nilkamal, Pidilite Industries, Praj Industries, SRF, Thermax, United Spirits among others will announce their September quarter earnings later in the day.