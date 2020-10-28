Stocks in news: Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, ICICI Prudential, Tata Motors

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Titan Company, Dr Reddy's Labs, Hero MotoCorp, Marico, PI Industries, GSK Pharma and ICICI Securities.

Hero MotoCorp: The company and Harley-Davidson announced a wide ranging partnership for the Indian market, to sell & service Harley Davidson Motorcycles in India.

Wipro: Company has entered in partnership with SAP SE on industry cloud solutions for real estate sector

Bharti Airtel: The country's second largest telecom operator reported consolidated loss at Rs 763.2 crore in September quarter as against loss of Rs 15,933.1 crore. Company plans to sell Airtel Ghana to Government of Ghana.

Tata Motors: Company reported consolidated loss at Rs 314.5 crore crore in the September quarter as against loss of Rs 216.6 crore

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Company reported profit at Rs 302.46 crore in Q2FY21 as against Rs 301.84 crore in the same period last year.

Castrol India: Company reported higher profit at Rs 204.6 crore in Q2FY21 as against Rs 188.4 crore in year ago period.

JM Financial: Company reported profit at Rs 183.91 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 197.14 crore in year ago period.

Sanofi India: Company reported profit at Rs 132.9 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 126.6 crore in year ago period.

ICICI Bank: Bank says US SEC has concluded investigation into bank's loan impairment provision case.

JSW Steel: Company has completed acquisition of stressed Asian Colour Coated, pays Rs 1,476.9 crore to ACCIL's Financial Creditors, infuses Rs 73.1 crore into company as loan.

Earnings today: L&T, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Titan, APL Apollo Tubes, AU Small Finance Bank, Blue Star, Can Fin Homes, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cummins India, Heritage Foods, IIFL Wealth Management, ICICI Securities, Marico, Max India, MCX, MOIL, Navin Fluorine International, Piramal Enterprises, PI Industries, PNB Housing Finance, Radico Khaitan, RBL Bank, Route Mobile, Tata Coffee, Texmo Pipes & Products, UTI Asset Management Company and V-Guard Industries among others will report earnings today.