Stocks in news: HPCL, Pidilite, Vedanta, Canara Bank, Vodafone Idea, InterGlobe Aviation

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Reliance Industries, Deepak Nitrite, Dixon Technologies, Indian Oil Corporation, DLF, IndusInd Bank.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL): The company will consider share buyback on November 4.

Pidilite: The company said it will acquire the US-based Huntsman Group's adhesives business in the country for Rs 2,100 crore in an all-cash deal that values the seller at 15 times its operating profit.

Vedanta: Rating firm CRISIL has downgraded long term credit rating to AA-/Stable from AA/Negative.

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals: The company approved funds raising of up to Rs 5,000 crore through issue of NCDs.

Indian Energy Exchange: The company has signed an agreement with MCX India giving exclusive rights to the MCX to use the IEX's electricity clearing prices for settlement of their derivative electricity contracts.

Canara Bank: State-run Canara Bank reported profit after tax at Rs 444 crore for the quarter ended September on higher provisions, as against Rs 364.9 crore. Company's net interest income jumped to Rs 6,296 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 3,129 crore YoY.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom player reported consolidated loss at Rs 7,218.2 crore in Q2FY21 against loss of Rs 25,460 crore lsat quarter. Its losses in Q2 FY20 had been at a staggering Rs 50,921.9 crore. Sequentially, revenue rose to Rs 10,791.2 crore from Rs 10,659.3 crore QoQ.

InterGlobe Aviation: The company reported loss at Rs 1,194.8 crore in Q2FY21 as against loss of Rs 1,062 crore in a year ago period. Its revenue dropped to Rs 2,740.9 crore from Rs 8,105 crore YoY.

TVS Motor: The auto major reported a 29.37% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 181.41 crore for the quarter ended September.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Chemicals reported a 64% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 132.09 crore for the quarter ended September.

