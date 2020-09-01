Stocks in news: Biocon, Morepen Labs, Edelweiss, L&T, Bharat Dynamics

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 170 points, Nifty at 11,777; auto stocks in focus

Auto stocks: Stocks of auto companies like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, M&M, Bajaj Auto & Hero MotoCorp will be under investors' radar today as sales numbers for August are due on Tuesday.

The Indian Hotels Co, EIH, Lemon Tree Hotels: Shares of hotel companies will be under focus today after the Maharashtra government allowed hotels to operate at 100% capacity from September 2.

Morepen Laboratories: Company reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 19.36 crore for the quarter ended June.

Bharat Dynamics: Company reported a loss at Rs 78 crore for the quarter ended June as against net profit at Rs 65.54 crore in the same period last year. Company's revenue came in at Rs 31.4 crore as against Rs 491.56 crore YoY.

NHPC: Company reported over 13% fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 855.49 crore for the quarter ending June.

Arvind: Company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 97.31 crore for the first quarter ended June.

Edelweiss: Company said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore by issuing bonds to Asia Pragati Strategic Investment Fund.

L&T: Company announced completion of divestment of its electrical & automation operations to Schneider Electric.

Biocon: Company and Mylan launched insulin drug Semglee in the US market.