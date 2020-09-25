Stocks in news: RIL, Future Enterprises, Raymond, Sun Pharma, TCS, RITES, DLF

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today.

Future Enterprises: Care ratings has downgraded the credit rating of non-convertible debenture issue of Future Enterprises to 'D' from 'C' and has been removed it from 'credit watch with developing implications', on account of the default in the payment of NCD interest.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio has started offering mobile services on 22 flights on international routes, with plans starting at Rs 499 per day.

Sun Pharma: The US arm of domestic pharma major Sun Pharma has said it is voluntarily recalling one lot of Riomet ER oral suspension in the US market, due to the presence of a probable human carcinogen.

Tata Consultancy Services: Company said that it will be building the technology infrastructure for US and Canada-based women's fashion retail chain, 'Maurices'.

Raymond: Company said it will raise Rs 100 crore through NCDs on a private placement basis.

Power Grid Corp: Company has got shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore via bonds on a private placement basis in 2021-22.

Telecom Stocks: Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), lost 1.12 million and 4.82 million customers respectively in June. Jio has added nearly 4.5 million mobile phone users in June 2020.

RITES: The company has bagged a ?206 crore contract to construct four road over bridges in Andhra Pradesh from Indian Railways. "RITES Ltd has been awarded a turnkey contract for construction of (ROBs) in replacement of existing level crossings on competition basis from Railway Board amounting to ?205.85 crore," the company said in a statement.

Marico: The company has divested its entire equity investment in Revolutionary Fitness Private Limited ('Revofit') after evaluating the long-term prospects, it said in a regulatory filing.

NTPC: The state-run firm will no longer set up greenfield coal fuelled power projects, in its pivot towards green energy, said Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director at NTPC Ltd

DLF: The real estate developer is reportedly firming up plans to launch mid-income projects, in the Rs 60-80 lakh price category.