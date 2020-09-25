Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 400 points, Nifty at 10,910; TCS, Adani Ports, Hindalco top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on September 25: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Friday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty was rising 90 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex traded 453 points higher at 37,006 and Nifty gained 127 points to 10,932. Yesterday, the BSE 30-share benchmark Sensex ended 1,114 points lower at 36,553 and NSE Nifty 50 crashed 326 points to 10,805.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 31 AM: Opening session

9. 10 AM: Market outlook

As per Reliance Smart Money, NSE-NIFTY breached its three expiries old rising trend and reported fall of 6.5%. On the last trading session of expiry, the index slipped to 2-month low continuing its daily falling trend and settled tad above its long-term moving average 200-day SMA. Though its major technical indicators remained in sell mode, near-term rebound cannot be ruled out as we believe the index will respect its long-term moving average. On the higher side, the index will face major hurdle at around 11,100 mark. In case the index violates its long-term moving average, next supports placed at 10,624 and 10,563 levels, which coincide with its 100-day SMA and mid-July low, respectively.

As for the day, support is placed at around 10,725 and then at 10,645 levels, while resistance is observed at 10,951 and then at 11,095 levels

9.00 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,885.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 188.64 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 September, provisional data showed

8. 50 AM: Nifty technical indicators

On the technical front, supports placed at around 11,018 and then at 10900-10950 levels were crossed during the session, with Nifty ending at 10,800 today. In this week, Sensex and Nifty have fallen by 2,426 points or 6.2% and 710 points or 6.17%, respectively. Yesterday, Sensex ended 65 points lower at 37,668 and Nifty declined 21 points to 11,131.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said,"Nifty is down by nearly 6% this week so far and tested the crucial level of 10,800 too however there's no sign of respite from the banking index."

8. 40 AM: Nifty outlook

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said," We have been cautious on the market recently and our strategy to remain light on trading positions has played out well so far. Now, the index is near to its immediate support zone of 11000-10950. On the flipside, 11250-11300 remains an immediate resistance zone. The index could consolidate within this range in next couple sessions and we could also see some swings within the range on the expiry day."

8. 30 AM: Closing yesterday

Domestic benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended with deep losses, ending almost 3% lower on Thursday, the expiry day for September futures & options contracts, backed by heavy selloff in global equities. Yesterday, the BSE 30-share benchmark Sensex ended 1,114 points lower at 36,553 and NSE Nifty 50 crashed 326 points to 10,805.